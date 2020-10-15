Cellaria, Inc. : Introduces A New Generation Of Cell Line Models For Pancreatic Cancer Paving The Way For Better Treatment

Delivering stable, authenticated, patient-specific cell platforms for more reproducible, clinically relevant research.

Cellaria, Inc. (Wakefield, MA, USA), a scientific innovator with breakthrough tools for cancer research, has introduced three next generation Pancreatic Cancer cell lines, substantially boosting the value of in vitro methods in the development of more effective therapies. Difficult to detect and with a poor survival rate, Pancreatic Cancer remains a primary and illusive therapeutic target for researchers. The new cell models are scalable and stable, securely linked to specific patient tumor samples and supported by Cellaria quality control certifications, which include full cell line authentication. They directly facilitate more clinically relevant, translatable research and represent a major step forward for academic and industrial researchers working to advance more effective, personalized medicine and lead drug candidates.

"Legacy cell lines are a crucial tool for cost-effective in vitro studies, but most do not securely represent the heterogeneity of the original patient tumor," said David Deems, CEO, Cellaria, Inc. “Genetic drift, selective overgrowth and/or contamination are recognized issues that erode the relevance of commercial lines, thereby compromising progress. In contrast, our novel cell models are extremely stable and have a strong, robustly authenticated connection to specific patient tumors. They offer breakthrough reproducibility, rigor and relevance in both clinical studies and drug discovery.”

Pancreatic cancer tumors are elusive in conforming to standard definitions and tend to morph and metastasize into different cancers following treatment. Cellaria’s three new cell models – “Stew”, “Chocolate”, and “Basket” - are derived from patients diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma (the most common form of Pancreatic Cancer), and vary with respect to factors such as gender, ethnicity, age, treatment history, and diagnosis. As a result, they enable researchers to closely align their studies with a specific patient cohort, with defined molecular targets and biomarkers. All are provided with protocols for preserved biomarker expression and a Certificate of Analysis (COA) attesting their growth characteristics. Beyond supporting optimal application of the cell line, the COA meets growing requirements within the research community for demonstrable cell line authentication.

"In-depth scientific know-how is a hallmark of the Cellaria approach," said David Deems. "All our cell models are subject to extensive characterization assays including genomic and biomarker analysis, gene expression and protein profiling. Furthermore, we have data showing response to at least three approved drug therapies for each line. This information is a powerful aid to gathering useful, actionable data from the outset for new or established research groups. We’re delighted to add these new products to our established portfolio for breast, lung, colon, and ovarian cancers, to accelerate the progress of therapeutic and basic science towards a treatment for this challenging condition."

Cellaria cell models for a range of cancers have already demonstrated proven value in in vitro studies.

About Cellaria, Inc.

Cellaria, Inc.’s mission is to develop and build more informative disease cell models to revolutionize and accelerate the search for a cure. The company provides a suite of products and services that are actionable, replicable and that originate from a patient’s unique specimens. With 7 years of research and development, Cellaria’s solutions better enable disease researchers to select promising compounds and ultimately identify the most effective treatment for each patient’s needs. This helps lead the research community to more personalized therapeutics, revolutionizing and accelerating the search for a cure and/or personalized treatments.

