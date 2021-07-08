Cello Launches New Seasonal Cheese Flights To Revitalize Summer Boards

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cello, a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand helping consumers everywhere to Cheese Confidently, is excited to welcome two electrifying new additions to its beloved portfolio of cheese flights, Cello Breeze and Cello Sunrise. With a dedication to making cheese less intimidating for all through tasty products and educational resources, these new offerings deliver on both flavor and approachability.

Taking the summer season by storm at the height of the cheese board trend, the latest varietals feature perfectly paired trios of new and fan-favorite Cello cheeses. Cello's cheese connoisseurs have expertly developed each flight to include an ideal combination of flavors, removing all the guesswork from building the perfect board. With bright and warm tasting notes throughout, the new flights include:

Cello Breeze: Crafted for the cheese lover with a sense of adventure, the Cello Breeze cheese flight couples Cello's classic English Cheddar with two never-before-released offerings, Cello Blueberry Lemon Fontal and Cello Red Wine Soaked Goat Cheese. Altogether this flight provides an incredible combination of sweet, savory, and nutty flavors.

Cello Sunrise: With a wealth of sweet yet spice-filled flavors, the Cello Sunrise cheese flight features Cello's Cheddar Gruyere enhanced with roasted red and black peppers, a 10-month aged Asiago, and a classic favorite—the Cello Hand-Rubbed Tuscan Fontal.

"At Cello, we make it our mission to equip cheese lovers with the products and knowledge that will enhance every eating occasion," said Mike Currie, Marketing Director at Schuman Cheese. "We are thrilled to continue offering them even more ways to enjoy cheese through these exciting new flavors and flight pairings."

All Cello Cheese Flights include additional pairing suggestions directly on the packaging to help consumers Cheese Confidently and identify the perfect accompaniments. This feature is just one of the many ways Cello encourages more enjoyable cheese-filled experiences. In addition to the exciting new flight varietals, Cello is excited to continue connecting with cheese lovers everywhere through its ongoing Instagram Live series, the latest of which centered a how-to on Mother's Day cheese board-making. As a staple in homes nationwide, Cello remains committed to producing quality products that help make life's warmest moments even tastier.

Cello Summer Breeze and Summer Sunrise cheese flights are available starting this month at Kroger for $12.99. For more information on Cello, visit www.cellocheese.com. To connect on the latest launches, events, and more, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Cello

Maker of the signature Copper Kettle cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheese making experience, Cello's cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

