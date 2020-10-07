Cellphones in hand, 'Army for Trump' readies poll watching operation

PHILADELPHIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Republicans are mobilizing
thousands of volunteers to watch early voting sites and ballot
drop boxes leading up to November's election, part of an effort
to find evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s
unsubstantiated complaints about widespread voter fraud.
Across key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Florida
and Wisconsin, Republican poll watchers will be searching for
irregularities, especially with regard to mail-in ballots whose
use is surging amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to more
than 20 officials involved in the effort. They declined to say
how many volunteers have signed up so far; the campaign earlier
this year said its goal was to recruit 50,000 monitors
nationwide.
The mission, the officials said, is to capture photos and
videos Republicans can use to support so-far unfounded claims
that mail voting is riddled with chicanery, and to help their
case if legal disputes erupt over the results of the Nov. 3
contest between Republican incumbent Trump and his Democratic
opponent Joe Biden.
The campaign is already posting material of activity it
claims is suspicious, including video of a Trump campaign
observer being turned away from an early voting site in
Philadelphia last month. The city says monitors are welcome in
polling stations on Election Day but are not permitted in early
voting facilities.
Some voting-rights activists are concerned such encounters
could escalate in a tense year that has seen armed militias face
off against protestors in the nation's streets.
Poll watching by partisan observers is a normal feature in
U.S. elections that dates back to the 18th century and is
subject to various state laws and local rules.
Still, this year's operation by the Trump campaign is highly
unusual, voting rights advocates say, both in its focus on early
voting and in its emphasis on finding evidence to support
baseless assertions by the president and his supporters that
Democrats plan to flood the system with phony mail ballots to
steal the election.
In a recruitment video posted on Twitter in September
seeking volunteers for this “Army for Trump," the president’s
son, Donald Trump Jr., made the unfounded claim that Democrats
plan to “add millions of fraudulent ballots” to rig the results.
Trump repeatedly has refused to commit to accepting the outcome
of November's election. During the Sept. 29 presidential debate,
he exhorted his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very
carefully.”
Mail ballot requests are tilting heavily to Democrats in
battleground states, which likely means Biden will be in the
lead before in-person voting begins on Election Day.
In Florida, where Republicans have historically relied on
mail ballots, nearly 2.5 million Democrats have requested them,
compared with about 1.7 million Republicans. In Pennsylvania,
more than 1.5 million Democrats have requested a mail-in ballot,
nearly triple the requests from Republicans.
Republicans said they plan to monitor every step of mail
voting, including setting up cameras to show people dropping off
multiple ballots at drop boxes. Some states permit third-parties
to drop off ballots, but the practice is banned in others,
including Pennsylvania.
Pat Dion, head of the Republican Party in Pennsylvania's
Bucks County, a politically divided suburb near Philadelphia,
predicted the process could get messy.
“There's going to be lots of watchers, lots of cameras and
lots of attorneys all across the country. It’s going to be
chaotic," said Dion, who said he nevertheless supports the
effort.
Democrats and voting-rights advocates say Trump is trying to
suppress the vote, not protect it.
"It’s an attempt to scare eligible Americans into thinking
they are in danger if they go to vote,” said Myrna Perez, voting
rights and elections director for the Brennan Center, a
nonpartisan voting rights group.
Democrats say Trump's team is also laying the groundwork for
a challenge to mail ballots in the event he loses, possibly
throwing the election to Congress or the courts to decide the
outcome.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Thea McDonald said in a statement
that "President Trump’s volunteer poll watchers will be trained
to ensure all rules are applied equally. And if fouls are
called, the Trump Campaign will go to court to enforce the
laws."
'MAKE OUR REPUBLICAN PRESENCE KNOWN'
This is the first presidential election in nearly four
decades that the Republican National Committee has been free to
sponsor such “ballot security” operations without permission
from a federal court. A 1982 consent decree restricted these
activities after the party sent teams of gun-toting men to
minority neighborhoods during a New Jersey election wearing
uniforms saying “Ballot Security Task Force."
That consent decree expired in 2018 and a federal judge
declined Democratic attempts to renew it.
In Wisconsin, a state Trump won by less than a percentage
point in 2016, volunteers will be posted in heavily Democratic
counties around Milwaukee, Republican state party chairman
Andrew Hitt told Reuters.
Pennsylvania, too, is shaping up to be a hotbed of activity.
Trump won it by just over 44,000 votes in 2016. He has almost no
path to securing a second term if he doesn't win its 20
Electoral College votes again in November.
In Montgomery County, a formerly Republican bastion outside
Philadelphia that is now reliably Democratic, the Republican
Party is holding several virtual training sessions over the next
two weeks for some 50 volunteers to monitor 11 proposed ballot
drop boxes there, according to an email sent by the party to
supporters and seen by Reuters. “It is critical that we make our
Republican presence known, so voters know they cannot get away
with fraud,” the email reads.
On the western side of the state near Pittsburgh, Trump
supporter Bob Howard has volunteered to watch election offices
where voters will be dropping off absentee ballots.
"We...need to make sure that all the rules are being
followed, so people can trust the results," the 70-year-old
retiree said.
Democrats, meanwhile, are launching their own
voter-protection efforts. But theirs is a more traditional
approach that includes registered poll watchers and an army of
attorneys.
In Pennsylvania, Biden's campaign said it has launched the
biggest such Democratic program there in history, with more than
a thousand lawyers and volunteers. It would not provide details
on whether its monitors will be deployed at drop boxes and other
early voting locations alongside their Republican rivals.
LAWSUITS MULTIPLYING
Election experts said the explosion of mail balloting is
testing voting laws designed around in-person balloting. There
is no rule book for monitors that try to enter early polling
sites or challenge voters trying to drop off their ballots, said
Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin &
Marshall college in Pennsylvania.
“It all comes down to county election officials, and what
they agree can happen. All of this seems headed to a major court
battle,” Madonna said.
Confrontations have already emerged in Philadelphia, home to
about 20% of Pennsylvania's registered Democrats.
Election administrators there defended their decision to
turn away the Trump campaign operative who filmed himself
attempting to enter an early voting site on Sept. 29.
"To be clear: the satellite offices are not polling places
and the Pennsylvania Election Code does not create a right for
campaign representatives to 'watch' at these locations," Andrew
Richman, chief of staff to the city solicitor, said in a
statement.
The Trump campaign quickly filed a lawsuit seeking access
for poll observers in early voting sites. That suit is pending.
In Northampton County in northeastern Pennsylvania,
meanwhile, the Republican Party tried to get sheriff’s officers
assigned to drop boxes to request identification from voters
dropping off ballots, according to Frank DeVito, a Republican
member of the Board of Elections.
Pennsylvania law does not require voters to show an ID to
vote. The Democratic-controlled board of elections denied that
request.
Undeterred, DeVito said volunteers will be watching those
boxes closely.
“We are telling them to take a folding chair, take video,
take photos," he said.
