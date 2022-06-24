Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy - WSJ

June 24 (Reuters) - Celsius Network LLC has hired
restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to
advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal
reported https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/celsius-network-taps-more-advisers-to-prepare-for-potential-bankruptcy-11656088078?mod=Searchresults_pos1&page=1
on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lending company froze
withdrawals and transfers earlier this month due to "extreme"
market conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market
downturn hitting the cryptosphere.
A separate report from CoinDesk said https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/06/24/goldman-sachs-raising-funds-to-buy-celsius-assets-sources
on Friday that Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs was
looking to raise $2 billion from investors to buy distressed
assets from Celsius.
The proposed deal would allow investors to buy the assets at
potentially big discounts if the cryptocurrency lender files for
bankruptcy, according to the report, which cited two people
familiar with the matter.
Celsius had $11.8 billion in assets as of last month. The
company and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to
Reuters requests for comment.
The market for digital assets has in recent months been
roiled by extreme volatility as investors dump risky assets on
fears that aggressive interest rate hikes to tame stubborn
inflation could plunge the economy into recession.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)