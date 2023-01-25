Celsius Resources gets GBP2 million in first AIM IPO of 2023

Celsius Resources Ltd - West Perth, Australia-based explorer for copper and gold in Philippines and cobalt in Namibia - Expects to start trading on AIM on Monday next week. Initial public offering in London raises GBP2.4 million at an issue price of 0.8 pence per share. The IPO price gives Celsius a market capitalisation on admission of GBP14.8 million. Its broker for AIM is SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP and its nominated adviser is Beaumont Cornish Ltd. Celsius nets GBP1.9 million after expenses.

Celsius already is listed on ASX in Sydney, where it has traded since the end of 2016. It currently has a market cap there of AUD31.1 million, about GBP17.8 million. The stock closed Wednesday at AUD0.02, about 1.15p.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.