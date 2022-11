Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* CELSIUS SAYS HAS APPROX. 3.5MM SRM TOKENS ON FTX, MOST OF WHICH ARE LOCKED, AS WELL AS LOANS TO ALAMEDA TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $13MM - TWEET

* CELSIUS SAYS HAVE BEEN CLOSELY MONITORING EVENTS SURROUNDING FTX, KEEPING IN CLOSE COMMUNICATION ON THESE MATTERS WITH KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN OUR CASES Source text: https://bit.ly/3DZgiSY