Celsius's CEL token is now listed on the Bittrex Global exchange

03/12/2021 | 12:26pm EST
LONDON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today the listing of its CEL token on the Bittrex Global exchange, one of the most trusted crypto exchange platforms in finance known for its robust and dynamic security infrastructure.

The CEL token was listed on its first crypto exchange in June 2018 and is currently also trading on several decentralized exchanges. Celsius customers can take advantage of CEL token utilities through the Celsius platform including earning yield on crypto at rates up to 25% higher and borrowing dollars against their crypto and pay up to 25% less interest. CEL holders can also earn weekly compounding rewards on CEL at up to 4.86% APY.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bittrex Global to make the CEL token more accessible to millions of people around the world," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "As we work to make crypto mainstream, strategic partnerships with reputable players in the industry, such as Bittrex Global, are essential for all of us to succeed in building the future of financial services."

Celsius's mission is to put unparalleled economic freedom in the hands of the people and operates with a community-centric approach by returning up to 80% of its total revenue back to its community of crypto holders.

About Celsius
Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a high compounding reward income service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Contact:
Jayson Lynn
jayson@dittopr.co

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsiuss-cel-token-is-now-listed-on-the-bittrex-global-exchange-301246531.html

SOURCE Celsius Network


© PRNewswire 2021
