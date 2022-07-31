Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Celtics great Bill Russell dead at 88

07/31/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell, who anchored a team that won 11 NBA championships and served as the NBA's first black coach, died on Sunday at the age of 88.

A statement posted to his Twitter account said he passed away peacefully with his wife Jeannine by his side.

Other statements about him did not hold back the accolades.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, "Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports."

A statement from the Celtics read, "To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was."

And Magic Johnson tweeted he was "heartbroken," to learn of Russell's death.

It is hard to understate Russell's impact on the sport and its players.

Here's how NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar described Russell ahead of an awards ceremony in 2017:

"Well, you know, he's one of my heroes, someone who helped me learn the game. If I hadn't had the opportunity to watch him I wouldn't have learned how to play the game as well as I did. So I feel that I owe him a lot."

Russell became a superstar in the 1950s and '60s not with flashy scoring plays but through dominating rebounding and intense defensive play that reshaped the game.

The Celtics won 11 NBA titles in Russell's 13 years with the team from 1956 through 1969.

Off the court, Russell was opinionated and complicated. Russell often criticized Boston, a city with a history of racial strife, and was one of the sports world's leading civil rights activists.

He was in the front row in Washington in 1963 when Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Russell had a famous but friendly rivalry with fellow athlete Wilt Chamberlain. In 1965, Chamberlain became the first NBA player to earn a $100,000 annual salary so Russell demanded - and got - a contract from the Celtics that paid him $100,001.

After retiring from play, Russell returned to basketball as general manager and coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and later as coach of the Sacramento Kings.

In 2011, President Barack Obama cited Russell's dedication to mentoring when he awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Sunday, the 44th president tweeted, "Today we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher - both as a player and as a person."


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. 2.14% 24.37 Delayed Quote.-29.34%
SILVER 0.02% 20.208 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCeltics great Bill Russell dead at 88
RE
05:44pNew Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure
RE
05:42pUK's Zahawi backs Truss as next Conservative Party leader - The Telegraph
RE
05:40pUK's Zahawi backs Truss as next Conservative Party leader - The Telegraph
RE
05:38pBritish PM candidate Sunak vows 20% income tax cut by 2029
RE
05:38pBritish PM candidate Sunak vows 20% income tax cut by 2029
RE
05:25pNew Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure
RE
04:50pOPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement
RE
04:44pNEW ZEALAND PM : Even as China more assertive there are still shared interests
RE
04:34pKosovo closes two border crossings after local Serbs block roads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion
3China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
4Physical flows through Nord Stream 1 steady at 13.1 Mln kWh/h
5Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay

HOT NEWS