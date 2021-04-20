Log in
CenExel ACMR Offers Public Vaccinations for COVID-19 in Atlanta, Georgia

04/20/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Salt Lake City, Utah and Atlanta, Georgia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Center for Medical Research, a CenExel Clinical Research Center of Excellence (“CenExel ACMR”), announced that they will begin administering public vaccinations for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Vaccination appointments can be made online at https://cenexelresearch.com/acmr-scheduling or by calling the helpline at 404-920-0909, if the individual does not have access to online scheduling.

The availability of vaccines through CenExel ACMR provides easier access to the population in southwest Atlanta, many of whom may not have convenient transportation to other vaccination sites in Fulton County. CenExel ACMR is located at 501 Fairburn Street SW, Atlanta, GA. The site is easily reached by MARTA public transportation.

As a dedicated clinical research facility, CenExel ACMR has extensive experience in conducting clinical trials with vaccines and is ideally equipped for storing and dispensing the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of April 15, 2021, more than 401,600 vaccine doses have been dispensed by all vaccination sites in Fulton County. Only 16% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 23% have had at least one dose. In the state of Georgia, anyone age 16 or above is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, however some of the available vaccines are currently only authorized for age 18 or above. Individuals can check on the scheduling site to determine whether vaccines are available for the younger age group.

Janine Stock, HR and Business Operations Manager for CenExel ACMR, said, ”We reached out to the Fulton County Board of Health early on, before public vaccines were even available, to find out how we could help our local population. They were enormously helpful, connecting us with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FEMA, who invited us to visit a county vaccination site. They showed us how to set up and run our public vaccination service.”

“We are excited to have this opportunity to serve the public health needs of our surrounding neighborhoods,” said Sarah Kazmi, MD, VP and General Manager of CenExel ACMR. “People in this area know us and trust us, and we felt we could make a difference for those who are vulnerable, by facilitating access to the vaccine during this pandemic.”

“Every day, we help pharmaceutical companies develop and validate better therapies for patient needs,” said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel Clinical Research. “When we can engage with the community to address public health challenges such as COVID-19, we view it as part of our mission.”

About CenExel ACMR
CenExel ACMR (https://cenexelresearch.com/acmr) is a fully dedicated 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art research facility. We provide conscientious, recruitment-driven medical research services that are pivotal in the advancement and treatment of illnesses of the central nervous system and other therapeutic areas. Our dedicated and experienced research teams conduct clinical trials with compassion and respect for our research participants. We are a CenExel Center of Excellence, assuring unparalleled patient engagement, staff expertise, and valuable results.

About CenExel Clinical Research
CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

