Cenlar Appoints Sara Avery to Chief Risk Officer

Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced today that Sara Avery has joined the company as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

“Sara has an impressive background and we are excited she will be spearheading our risk management efforts,” said Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President Greg Tornquist. “Under Sara’s leadership, she will use her expertise to enhance and identify opportunities in our current risk framework.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Sara was the Chief Risk Officer for Common Securitization (CSS) a financial technology joint venture that supports back office securitization for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. CSS represents one of the largest mortgage securitization services in the industry. In this role, she developed and built out the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) function, including implementation of risk policies and standards, RCSA, KRIs and monitoring and first line management testing. She also partnered with business teams across the organization to identify risks and formalize controls that were fundamental in preparing for the implementation of the Uniform Mortgage Back Security (UMBS) in 2019. Sara also spent nearly a decade working with Freddie Mac in a variety of leadership roles across risk management, including risk, credit risk and third party risk management.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar ERM team. I hope to build partnerships with the business units and deliver innovative and effective solutions across the organization,” said Sara.

Sara holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from American University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.

Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005726/en/