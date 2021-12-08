Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend, output in 2022

12/08/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Cenovus Energy Inc on Wednesday forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel.

The Calgary, Alberta-based firm forecast 2022 spending between C$2.6 billion ($2.06 billion) and C$3 billion, higher than C$2.3 billion to C$2.7 billion expected in 2021.

Cenovus, which agreed to buy rival Husky last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer expects average production of 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 820,000 boe next year, compared with the 2021 outlook of 750,000 boe to 790,000.

The company forecast full-year 2022 average throughput, the amount of crude processed, between 530,000 barrels and 580,000 barrels, 6% higher than 2021 expectations.

Cenovus, part of the Canadian oil sands producers alliance formed in June to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations by 2050, plans for a 35% reduction in absolute GHG by the end of 2035.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aDollar eases as FX markets look past potential UK COVID curbs
RE
06:36aChina Evergrande shares hit new low amid debt crisis; Kaisa misses pay date
RE
06:34aIndian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes
RE
06:33aJapan plans massive tax breaks for firms that lift wages - reform draft
RE
06:33aSterling, stocks swoon on new COVID-19 restriction reports
RE
06:30aFord invests $900 million to modernise Thai auto plants
RE
06:30aCenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend, output in 2022
RE
06:28aPakistan's rupee closes at all-time low against U.S. dollar
RE
06:27aOil dips below $75 as investors assess Omicron's impact
RE
06:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : A Decade of Macroprudential Policy Panel remarks prepared for the Fifth ESRB annual conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan is now Neutral
3Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November - CPCA
4Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter mark..
5Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...

HOT NEWS