Census Bureau Announces Release Date for Easier-to-Use Formats for Redistricting Data

The U.S. Census Bureau will release easier-to-use formats of the 2020 Census Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary File on September 16.

Also on September 16, redistricting data will be available through the Census Bureau’s primary data dissemination tool, data.census.gov. The Census Bureau will also deliver an easy-to-use toolkit of DVDs and flash drives to state officials and public bodies responsible for their state’s legislative apportionment or districting.

These data — first released August 12 — are currently available in a legacy format on the Census Bureau’s FTP site. These data are also available through various data visualizations.

More information, including links to the data visualizations, videos on accessing the data and America Counts stories discussing highlights in the data is available in the 2020 Census Redistricting File Press Kit.

