Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Census Bureau Hosts News Briefing to Announce 2020 Demographic Analysis Estimates

12/01/2020 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Census Bureau:

What:

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a virtual news conference to announce the release of the 2020 Demographic Analysis population estimates, which include national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, and select race and Hispanic origin groups as of April 1, 2020.

Instead of collecting responses to a questionnaire like the 2020 Census, Demographic Analysis uses birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to estimate the size of the U.S. population. By releasing these estimates ahead of the first 2020 Census results, Demographic Analysis offers an independent measure of the population for comparison with the official census counts once available.

A live media Q&A session will immediately follow the briefing.

When:

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST

Who:

  • Ron Jarmin, Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Census Bureau
  • Eric Jensen, Senior Technical Expert for Demographic Analysis, Population Division, U.S. Census Bureau
  • Victoria Velkoff, Associate Director for Demographic Programs, U.S. Census Bureau
  • Karen Battle, Chief, Population Division, U.S. Census Bureau
  • Michael C. Cook, Sr., Chief, Public Information Office, U.S. Census Bureau (moderator)
  • Carolyn Liebler, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
  • Jeffrey Passel, Senior Demographer, Pew Research Center
  • Elizabeth Arias, Statistical Analysis and Research Team Leader, Mortality Statistics Branch, National Center for Health Statistics

Access:

The news briefing will consist of a simultaneous audio conference and online presentation. Media will be able to ask questions following the presentation.

The Census Bureau will post the data tables and media products in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit shortly after the news conference begins.

Audio conference access information
Toll-free number: 1-888-677-1834
Participant passcode: 2680724#

Please dial in 15-30 minutes early to allow time for registration. Q&A participation is limited to accredited media only following the presentation.

Online presentation access information
To view the WebEx presentation, click the following link: https://uscensusevents.webex.com/uscensusevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=edde3b87104cdc54aef92c2d1e2ac7d50

Password: @Census1

The event will be recorded and available for viewing after the event in the 2020 Demographic Analysis electronic press kit

RSVP:

Members of the media who would like to attend this news conference, please RSVP here.

Interviews:

Please contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at pio@census.gov or call 301-763-3030 to request an interview.

Online Press Kit:

2020 Demographic Analysis


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pANDES TECHNOLOGY : Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware
AQ
01:00pKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C4080 Series
GL
01:00pRubrik Introduces Innovations on AWS Fueled By Market Demand
GL
01:00pMM, Inc., a Utah Health & Wellness Contract Manufacturing Company, Celebrates 20% Month-Over-Month Growth as Consumers Turn to Wellness Products Amidst Pandemic
GL
01:00pTAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards
GL
12:59pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:58pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019
RE
12:58pDollar nose-dives on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin at new high
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ