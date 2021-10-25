Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Census Bureau Releases Final Report on 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign

10/25/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the final report on the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign (ICC), the $675 million outreach effort designed to educate the nation’s 140 million households about the importance of responding to the 2020 Census. The report highlights the 2020 Census ICC, including adjustments made to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges such as emerging national events, changing media consumption habits, federal government activities and Census Bureau operational delays.

The Census Bureau has conducted paid advertising and communications campaigns since 2000. The research-based 2020 Census ICC was the largest decennial campaign on record, nearly doubling the amount spent in 2010. The total number of languages, media channels and outlets used to spread the message also exceeded that of 2010. The “Shape Your Future. Start Here” branded campaign, which featured more than 5,300 advertisements in 47 languages designed to reach 99% of the population, ran on multiple platforms including print, digital, radio, television and outdoor media (like billboards and bus stops) from December 2019 through December 2020.

To date, the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign has won 45 awards. Among them: The ICC branded campaign won the 2021 Grand Ogilvy Award from the Advertising Research Foundation, and the 2020 Census Covid-19 commercials won gold from the AVA Digital Awards.

More information about the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign, including examples of advertisements, is available in the 2020 Census ICC press kit.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pDividend 15 Split Corp II Announces Overnight Offering
GL
03:20pDIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II : Corp II Announces Overnight Offering
GL
03:18pTRANSAT A T : Air Transat announces direct service between Quebec City and London
AQ
03:17pOil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply
RE
03:17pLoomis Sayles Announces The Fuss Family Mental Health Initiative
BU
03:16pWheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable
RE
03:16pKATAPULT DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Katapult Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
03:16pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:15pSCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL : Swm announces conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results
AQ
03:14pYOUGOV : These are the top video game franchises among young Brits
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now
3Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
4Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..
5PayPal says it is currently not pursuing Pinterest acquisition

HOT NEWS