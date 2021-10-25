Census Bureau Releases Final Report on 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the final report on the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign (ICC), the $675 million outreach effort designed to educate the nation’s 140 million households about the importance of responding to the 2020 Census. The report highlights the 2020 Census ICC, including adjustments made to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges such as emerging national events, changing media consumption habits, federal government activities and Census Bureau operational delays.

The Census Bureau has conducted paid advertising and communications campaigns since 2000. The research-based 2020 Census ICC was the largest decennial campaign on record, nearly doubling the amount spent in 2010. The total number of languages, media channels and outlets used to spread the message also exceeded that of 2010. The “Shape Your Future. Start Here” branded campaign, which featured more than 5,300 advertisements in 47 languages designed to reach 99% of the population, ran on multiple platforms including print, digital, radio, television and outdoor media (like billboards and bus stops) from December 2019 through December 2020.

To date, the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign has won 45 awards. Among them: The ICC branded campaign won the 2021 Grand Ogilvy Award from the Advertising Research Foundation, and the 2020 Census Covid-19 commercials won gold from the AVA Digital Awards.

More information about the 2020 Census Integrated Communications Campaign, including examples of advertisements, is available in the 2020 Census ICC press kit.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005734/en/