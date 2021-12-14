|
Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities, 2020-21 – Data Release
December 14, 2021
Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities,
2020-21 - Data Release
Today, the Reserve Bank released the provisional results of the 2020-21* round of the annual census on foreign liabilities and assets (FLA) covering cross-border liabilities and assets of the entities with inward/outward direct investment (DI). These entities include companies, limited liability partnership (LLP), alternative investment fund (AIF) and partnership firms.
Out of the 33,550 reported entities in the latest census round, 30,246 had foreign direct investment (FDI) and/or overseas direct investment (ODI) in their balance sheet. Of these entities, 25,912 had reported in the previous census round; 4,334 reported only in the current round and 1,889 entities, which reported in the previous round, did not report in the current round. Around three-fourth of the reported inward direct investment companies were subsidiaries of foreign companies (i.e., single foreign investor holding more than 50 per cent of total equity).
The census captures detailed information on (a) market value of liabilities and assets of Indian DI companies arising on account of cross-border direct investment and other investments; and (b) other business parameters (activity sector, sales, purchase, exports and imports). The changes in outstanding assets/liabilities would be different from flows recorded in the balance of payments (BoP) statistics during a year, as the former would also include valuation changes due to price, exchange rate movements and other changes.
Main Findings:
-
Around 97 per cent of the reporting DI entities were unlisted that captured most of the FDI equity capital (Tables 1, 2A).
-
Nearly 80 per cent of DI equity amount was under the exclusive FDI scheme. Non-financial entities accounted for 89 per cent of total FDI equity (Table 2B).
-
FDI in India increased by 29.1 per cent in 2020-21 at market value in rupee terms; the large swing in end-March equity market movements in 2020 and 2021 valuation influenced the changes for listed entities which grew by 53.4 per cent vis-à-vis much lower growth of 11.2 per cent in FDI of unlisted# entities (Table 3A).
-
In US$ terms, FDI at market value increased by 32.4 per cent from US$ 430.1 billion to US$ 569.6 billion. Outward direct investment (ODI) recorded an increase of 10.1 per cent to US$ 102.5 billion at market value. The ratio of inward to outward direct investment stood at 5.6 per cent as on end-March 2021 as compared with 4.6 per cent a year earlier (Table 3B).
-
Other investment liabilities {viz., trade credit, loans, 'currency and deposits' and other payable with unrelated (third party) non-resident entities} of DI companies in India stood at US$ 255.2 billion and their corresponding overseas assets were valued at US$ 112.8 billion in March 2021 (Table 4).
-
The United States was the largest source of FDI in India (17.4 per cent share at market value) followed by the Mauritius and UK. Overseas investment by Indian companies was highest for Singapore (21.0 per cent share at market value), followed by the United States, Netherlands and Mauritius (Tables 5, 6).
-
Manufacturing sector had 50.7 per cent share in total FDI equity capital at market value while the same was at 45.2 per cent at face value.
-
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, chemical and chemical products, food products, machinery and equipment, pharma, and basic metals within manufacturing, and information and communication, financial and insurance activities within service sector are the major recipients of the FDI (Tables 7, 8).
-
Domestic sales of foreign subsidiaries in India moderated slightly during 2020-21 but exports recorded an expansion. Exports and imports contributed around one-third of total sales and purchases, respectively (Tables 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D).
-
Exports of information and communication services covered 77.5 per cent of the sales of foreign subsidiaries; this sector accounted for more than half of the total exports by foreign subsidiaries (Tables 9C).
-
While domestic sales of overseas subsidiaries of Indian companies expanded, domestic purchase narrowed. Their exports to sales and imports to purchase ratios stood at 43.9 per cent and 61.1 per cent, respectively, which were lower than the corresponding ratios for the previous year and indicated moderation in foreign trade during 2020-21 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic (Table 10A, 10B, 10C, 10D).
|
Table 1: Coverage in FLA Census, 2020-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Entities with Direct Investment
|
|
Category
|
|
Types of Entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Both Inward
|
|
Only
|
Only
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& Outward
|
|
Inward
|
Outward
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
Foreign Associate companies in India
|
|
415
|
|
5,014
|
-
|
5,429
|
|
|
Foreign Subsidiary companies in India
|
|
325
|
|
19,582
|
-
|
19,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted
|
Alternative Investment Funds
|
|
42
|
|
166
|
16
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLP* and Partnership Firms
|
|
5
|
|
826
|
281
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other companies
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
2,635
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
25,588
|
2,932
|
29,307
|
|
|
Foreign Associate companies in India
|
|
81
|
|
138
|
-
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listed
|
Foreign Subsidiary companies in India
|
|
33
|
|
83
|
-
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other companies
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
604
|
604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
221
|
604
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
25,809
|
3,536
|
30,246
|
|
* Limited Liabilities Partnership (LLP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2A: Foreign Equity Participation - Listed and Unlisted entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Category
|
|
|
(335)
|
|
|
|
(26,375)
|
|
|
(26,710)
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
per cent
|
|
Amount
|
|
per cent
|
|
Amount
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(6)
|
|
Paid-Up Capital
|
|
|
65,416
|
|
6.6
|
|
9,23,543
|
|
93.4
|
|
9,88,959
|
|
of which: Equity Capital
|
|
64,159
|
|
6.7
|
|
8,92,146
|
|
93.3
|
|
9,56,305
|
|
of which: FDI Equity Capital
|
|
14,398
|
|
1.9
|
|
7,50,712
|
|
98.1
|
|
7,65,110
Numbers in parenthesis indicate the number of entities in the respective category.
Note: Components may not add up to the total due to rounding off (applicable for all tables).
Table 2B: Foreign equity participation of Financial and Non-financial entities
(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
Equity exclusively
|
% share of
|
Category
|
No of Entities
|
Paid Up Capital
|
|
(PUC excluding Non-
|
FDI in Total
|
under FDI scheme
|
|
|
|
Participating
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preference Share)
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
Financial
|
1,095
|
1,09,635
|
1,06,693
|
86,925
|
81.5
|
Non-Financial
|
25,615
|
8,79,324
|
8,49,612
|
6,78,185
|
79.8
|
Total
|
26,710
|
9,88,959
|
9,56,305
|
7,65,110
|
80.0
Table 3A: Inward Direct Investment for Listed and Unlisted Entities
(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)
|
Direct Investment
|
Listed Companies
|
Unlisted Companies
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
Equity
|
13,64,312
|
20,96,152
|
16,93,973
|
19,00,365
|
Debt
|
11,857
|
15,407
|
1,72,044
|
1,74,603
|
Total
|
13,76,169
|
21,11,559
|
18,66,017
|
20,74,968
Table 3B: Total Inward and Outward Direct Investment
(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)
|
Direct Investment
|
Inward
|
|
Outward
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
Equity
|
30,58,285
|
|
39,96,517
|
5,50,121
|
|
5,91,896
|
Debt
|
1,83,901
|
|
1,90,010
|
1,51,911
|
|
1,61,715
|
Total
|
32,42,186
|
|
41,86,527
|
7,02,032
|
|
7,53,611
Table 4: Other Foreign Liabilities/Assets of Direct Investment Entities
(amount in ₹ crore, end-March)
|
|
Outstanding liabilities with
|
Outstanding assets with
|
Other Investment
|
unrelated party
|
unrelated party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
Trade Credits
|
4,41,131
|
3,93,863
|
3,10,271
|
2,81,983
|
Loans
|
8,65,119
|
7,23,353
|
2,64,719
|
2,95,945
|
Currency & Deposits
|
4,95,433
|
5,20,756
|
88,773
|
1,29,503
|
Other receivable and payable accounts
|
2,30,680
|
2,38,028
|
1,44,194
|
1,21,369
|
Total
|
20,32,363
|
18,76,000
|
8,07,957
|
8,28,800
Table 5: Country-wise distribution of Inward Direct Investment
(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)
|
Country
|
Total FDI
|
Equity
|
|
Debt
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
United States
|
5,00,578
|
7,28,723
|
4,98,852
|
|
7,30,579
|
1,726
|
|
-1,856
|
Mauritius
|
4,64,285
|
6,37,381
|
4,39,657
|
|
6,14,563
|
24,628
|
|
22,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
5,37,750
|
6,23,927
|
5,29,896
|
|
6,12,381
|
7,854
|
|
11,546
|
Singapore
|
4,24,143
|
5,68,001
|
3,86,852
|
|
5,19,956
|
37,291
|
|
48,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
3,01,022
|
3,90,925
|
2,63,761
|
|
3,52,593
|
37,261
|
|
38,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
2,38,486
|
3,35,243
|
2,20,731
|
|
3,17,851
|
17,755
|
|
17,392
|
Switzerland
|
1,85,825
|
2,35,898
|
1,82,911
|
|
2,32,311
|
2,914
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
1,49,121
|
1,21,581
|
1,40,306
|
|
1,13,901
|
8,815
|
|
7,680
|
France
|
64,705
|
1,14,027
|
61,225
|
|
1,10,937
|
3,480
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Republic of Korea
|
82,415
|
88,123
|
66,174
|
|
76,787
|
16,241
|
|
11,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other countries
|
2,93,856
|
3,42,698
|
2,67,920
|
|
3,14,658
|
25,936
|
|
28,040
|
All Countries
|
32,42,186
|
41,86,527
|
30,58,285
|
|
39,96,517
|
1,83,901
|
|
1,90,010
Table 6: Country-wise distribution of Outward Direct Investment
(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)
|
Country
|
Total ODI
|
|
Equity
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
Singapore
|
1,35,322
|
|
1,58,556
|
1,20,732
|
|
1,34,666
|
14,590
|
|
23,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
1,06,416
|
|
99,920
|
75,496
|
|
71,267
|
30,920
|
|
28,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
91,388
|
|
95,499
|
72,819
|
|
78,660
|
18,569
|
|
16,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mauritius
|
97,508
|
|
94,106
|
71,838
|
|
69,815
|
25,670
|
|
24,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Arab Emirates
|
48,617
|
|
53,771
|
33,779
|
|
37,203
|
14,838
|
|
16,568
|
United Kingdom
|
46,681
|
|
53,767
|
41,496
|
|
48,573
|
5,185
|
|
5,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jersey
|
19,397
|
|
27,024
|
19,306
|
|
26,915
|
91
|
|
109
|
Switzerland
|
25,172
|
|
25,945
|
16,590
|
|
18,578
|
8,582
|
|
7,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vietnam
|
4,715
|
|
15,951
|
937
|
|
1,015
|
3,778
|
|
14,936
|
Cyprus
|
14,708
|
|
12,838
|
13,095
|
|
10,949
|
1,613
|
|
1,889
|
Other Countries
|
1,12,108
|
|
1,16,234
|
84,033
|
|
94,255
|
28,075
|
|
21,979
|
All Countries
|
7,02,032
|
|
7,53,611
|
5,50,121
|
|
5,91,896
|
1,51,911
|
|
1,61,715
Table 7: Activity-wise equity participation of the Direct Investment entities
(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)
|
|
Activity
|
Total Equity
|
Equity under FDI
|
% share of FDI
|
|
Scheme
|
in Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
1.
|
Agriculture-related, Plantations & Allied activities
|
2,596
|
2,453
|
94.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Mining
|
4,664
|
3,408
|
73.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Manufacturing
|
3,87,863
|
3,46,099
|
89.2
|
4.
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
67,057
|
42,989
|
64.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
|
3,768
|
2,964
|
78.7
|
remediation activities
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Construction
|
39,667
|
32,618
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
|
7.Information and communication
|
94,042
|
50,884
|
54.1
|
|
|
|
|
8.Other Services
|
3,56,648
|
2,83,695
|
79.5
|
Total
|
9,56,305
|
7,65,110
|
80.0
Note: An entity is classified to an activity from which it has earned major revenue if it has more than one activity [National Industrial Classification (NIC)].
|
|