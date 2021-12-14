Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities, 2020-21 – Data Release

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 14, 2021

Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities,

2020-21 - Data Release

Today, the Reserve Bank released the provisional results of the 2020-21* round of the annual census on foreign liabilities and assets (FLA) covering cross-border liabilities and assets of the entities with inward/outward direct investment (DI). These entities include companies, limited liability partnership (LLP), alternative investment fund (AIF) and partnership firms.

Out of the 33,550 reported entities in the latest census round, 30,246 had foreign direct investment (FDI) and/or overseas direct investment (ODI) in their balance sheet. Of these entities, 25,912 had reported in the previous census round; 4,334 reported only in the current round and 1,889 entities, which reported in the previous round, did not report in the current round. Around three-fourth of the reported inward direct investment companies were subsidiaries of foreign companies (i.e., single foreign investor holding more than 50 per cent of total equity).

The census captures detailed information on (a) market value of liabilities and assets of Indian DI companies arising on account of cross-border direct investment and other investments; and (b) other business parameters (activity sector, sales, purchase, exports and imports). The changes in outstanding assets/liabilities would be different from flows recorded in the balance of payments (BoP) statistics during a year, as the former would also include valuation changes due to price, exchange rate movements and other changes.

Main Findings:

  • Around 97 per cent of the reporting DI entities were unlisted that captured most of the FDI equity capital (Tables 1, 2A).
  • Nearly 80 per cent of DI equity amount was under the exclusive FDI scheme. Non-financial entities accounted for 89 per cent of total FDI equity (Table 2B).
  • FDI in India increased by 29.1 per cent in 2020-21 at market value in rupee terms; the large swing in end-March equity market movements in 2020 and 2021 valuation influenced the changes for listed entities which grew by 53.4 per cent vis-à-vis much lower growth of 11.2 per cent in FDI of unlisted# entities (Table 3A).

2

  • In US$ terms, FDI at market value increased by 32.4 per cent from US$ 430.1 billion to US$ 569.6 billion. Outward direct investment (ODI) recorded an increase of 10.1 per cent to US$ 102.5 billion at market value. The ratio of inward to outward direct investment stood at 5.6 per cent as on end-March 2021 as compared with 4.6 per cent a year earlier (Table 3B).
  • Other investment liabilities {viz., trade credit, loans, 'currency and deposits' and other payable with unrelated (third party) non-resident entities} of DI companies in India stood at US$ 255.2 billion and their corresponding overseas assets were valued at US$ 112.8 billion in March 2021 (Table 4).
  • The United States was the largest source of FDI in India (17.4 per cent share at market value) followed by the Mauritius and UK. Overseas investment by Indian companies was highest for Singapore (21.0 per cent share at market value), followed by the United States, Netherlands and Mauritius (Tables 5, 6).
  • Manufacturing sector had 50.7 per cent share in total FDI equity capital at market value while the same was at 45.2 per cent at face value.
  • Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, chemical and chemical products, food products, machinery and equipment, pharma, and basic metals within manufacturing, and information and communication, financial and insurance activities within service sector are the major recipients of the FDI (Tables 7, 8).
  • Domestic sales of foreign subsidiaries in India moderated slightly during 2020-21 but exports recorded an expansion. Exports and imports contributed around one-third of total sales and purchases, respectively (Tables 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D).
  • Exports of information and communication services covered 77.5 per cent of the sales of foreign subsidiaries; this sector accounted for more than half of the total exports by foreign subsidiaries (Tables 9C).
  • While domestic sales of overseas subsidiaries of Indian companies expanded, domestic purchase narrowed. Their exports to sales and imports to purchase ratios stood at 43.9 per cent and 61.1 per cent, respectively, which were lower than the corresponding ratios for the previous year and indicated moderation in foreign trade during 2020-21 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic (Table 10A, 10B, 10C, 10D).

Press Release: 2021-2022/1354

(Ajit Prasad)

Director(Communications)

3

Table 1: Coverage in FLA Census, 2020-21

No. of Entities with Direct Investment

Category

Types of Entity

Both Inward

Only

Only

Total

& Outward

Inward

Outward

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Foreign Associate companies in India

415

5,014

-

5,429

Foreign Subsidiary companies in India

325

19,582

-

19,907

Unlisted

Alternative Investment Funds

42

166

16

224

LLP* and Partnership Firms

5

826

281

1,112

Other companies

-

-

2,635

2,635

Total

787

25,588

2,932

29,307

Foreign Associate companies in India

81

138

-

219

Listed

Foreign Subsidiary companies in India

33

83

-

116

Other companies

-

-

604

604

Total

114

221

604

939

Grand Total

901

25,809

3,536

30,246

* Limited Liabilities Partnership (LLP)

Table 2A: Foreign Equity Participation - Listed and Unlisted entities

(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)

Listed

Unlisted

Total

Category

(335)

(26,375)

(26,710)

2021

2021

2021

Amount

per cent

Amount

per cent

Amount

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Paid-Up Capital

65,416

6.6

9,23,543

93.4

9,88,959

of which: Equity Capital

64,159

6.7

8,92,146

93.3

9,56,305

of which: FDI Equity Capital

14,398

1.9

7,50,712

98.1

7,65,110

Numbers in parenthesis indicate the number of entities in the respective category.

Note: Components may not add up to the total due to rounding off (applicable for all tables).

Table 2B: Foreign equity participation of Financial and Non-financial entities

(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)

Total Equity

Equity exclusively

% share of

Category

No of Entities

Paid Up Capital

(PUC excluding Non-

FDI in Total

under FDI scheme

Participating

Equity

Preference Share)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Financial

1,095

1,09,635

1,06,693

86,925

81.5

Non-Financial

25,615

8,79,324

8,49,612

6,78,185

79.8

Total

26,710

9,88,959

9,56,305

7,65,110

80.0

Table 3A: Inward Direct Investment for Listed and Unlisted Entities

(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)

Direct Investment

Listed Companies

Unlisted Companies

2020

2021

2020

2021

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

Equity

13,64,312

20,96,152

16,93,973

19,00,365

Debt

11,857

15,407

1,72,044

1,74,603

Total

13,76,169

21,11,559

18,66,017

20,74,968

4

Table 3B: Total Inward and Outward Direct Investment

(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)

Direct Investment

Inward

Outward

2020

2021

2020

2021

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

Equity

30,58,285

39,96,517

5,50,121

5,91,896

Debt

1,83,901

1,90,010

1,51,911

1,61,715

Total

32,42,186

41,86,527

7,02,032

7,53,611

Table 4: Other Foreign Liabilities/Assets of Direct Investment Entities

(amount in ₹ crore, end-March)

Outstanding liabilities with

Outstanding assets with

Other Investment

unrelated party

unrelated party

2020

2021

2020

2021

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

Trade Credits

4,41,131

3,93,863

3,10,271

2,81,983

Loans

8,65,119

7,23,353

2,64,719

2,95,945

Currency & Deposits

4,95,433

5,20,756

88,773

1,29,503

Other receivable and payable accounts

2,30,680

2,38,028

1,44,194

1,21,369

Total

20,32,363

18,76,000

8,07,957

8,28,800

Table 5: Country-wise distribution of Inward Direct Investment

(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)

Country

Total FDI

Equity

Debt

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

United States

5,00,578

7,28,723

4,98,852

7,30,579

1,726

-1,856

Mauritius

4,64,285

6,37,381

4,39,657

6,14,563

24,628

22,818

United Kingdom

5,37,750

6,23,927

5,29,896

6,12,381

7,854

11,546

Singapore

4,24,143

5,68,001

3,86,852

5,19,956

37,291

48,045

Netherlands

3,01,022

3,90,925

2,63,761

3,52,593

37,261

38,332

Japan

2,38,486

3,35,243

2,20,731

3,17,851

17,755

17,392

Switzerland

1,85,825

2,35,898

1,82,911

2,32,311

2,914

3,587

Germany

1,49,121

1,21,581

1,40,306

1,13,901

8,815

7,680

France

64,705

1,14,027

61,225

1,10,937

3,480

3,090

Republic of Korea

82,415

88,123

66,174

76,787

16,241

11,336

Other countries

2,93,856

3,42,698

2,67,920

3,14,658

25,936

28,040

All Countries

32,42,186

41,86,527

30,58,285

39,96,517

1,83,901

1,90,010

5

Table 6: Country-wise distribution of Outward Direct Investment

(amount in ₹ crore at market value, end-March)

Country

Total ODI

Equity

Debt

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

Singapore

1,35,322

1,58,556

1,20,732

1,34,666

14,590

23,890

United States

1,06,416

99,920

75,496

71,267

30,920

28,653

Netherlands

91,388

95,499

72,819

78,660

18,569

16,839

Mauritius

97,508

94,106

71,838

69,815

25,670

24,291

United Arab Emirates

48,617

53,771

33,779

37,203

14,838

16,568

United Kingdom

46,681

53,767

41,496

48,573

5,185

5,194

Jersey

19,397

27,024

19,306

26,915

91

109

Switzerland

25,172

25,945

16,590

18,578

8,582

7,367

Vietnam

4,715

15,951

937

1,015

3,778

14,936

Cyprus

14,708

12,838

13,095

10,949

1,613

1,889

Other Countries

1,12,108

1,16,234

84,033

94,255

28,075

21,979

All Countries

7,02,032

7,53,611

5,50,121

5,91,896

1,51,911

1,61,715

Table 7: Activity-wise equity participation of the Direct Investment entities

(amount in ₹ crore at face value, end-March 2021)

Activity

Total Equity

Equity under FDI

% share of FDI

Scheme

in Total Equity

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1.

Agriculture-related, Plantations & Allied activities

2,596

2,453

94.5

2.

Mining

4,664

3,408

73.1

3.

Manufacturing

3,87,863

3,46,099

89.2

4.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

67,057

42,989

64.1

5.

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and

3,768

2,964

78.7

remediation activities

6.

Construction

39,667

32,618

82.2

7.Information and communication

94,042

50,884

54.1

8.Other Services

3,56,648

2,83,695

79.5

Total

9,56,305

7,65,110

80.0

Note: An entity is classified to an activity from which it has earned major revenue if it has more than one activity [National Industrial Classification (NIC)].

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aWilldan Awarded $90 Million Contract to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in New York Housing
BU
08:32aSemafone Survey Reports Majority of Patients Will Leave Healthcare Providers if Payment or Personal Information is Compromised
BU
08:32aGive Savings Campaign Offers Caring Alternative to Holiday Debt and Helps People Work toward Financial Wellness
PR
08:32aStratus Properties Inc. Completes Sale of The Santal for $152 Million
BU
08:32aJaguar Gene Therapy Announces Target Genes for Initial Pipeline Programs in Severe Genetic Diseases
BU
08:32aEcolab Again Recognized for Global Water Leadership on CDP A List
BU
08:32aNew Feedback Analysis Report from Viable Uses High-Powered AI and Natural Language Processing To Analyze Tens of Thousands of Customer Comments, Instantly Aggregating Them for Brands
GL
08:32aIAA Interact™ Wins Gold at the Insurance Times Awards 2021
BU
08:32aNew Feedback Analysis Report from Viable Uses High-Powered AI and Natural Language Processing To Analyze Tens of Thousands of Customer Comments, Instantly Aggregating Them for Brands
GL
08:32aFluence Supports SunMed Growers' Rapid Scale as Maryland Cultivator Achieves 30% Yield Increase Under High-Light-Intensity Strategy
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Analysis: Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits..

HOT NEWS