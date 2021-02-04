Centauri Health Solutions Announces 16th Consecutive HEDIS® Certification

HEDIS management and reporting engine certified continuously since 2006

Centauri Health Solutions, Inc. (“Centauri”), an innovative provider of healthcare technology and services, continues its market leadership as one of the few companies in the U.S. continuously certified since 2006 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) management and reporting solution.

NCQA’s HEDIS Allowable Adjustments Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with the Rules for Allowable Adjustments of HEDIS. This certification is the most comprehensive offered and covers 88 HEDIS measures, Allowable Adjustments for HEDIS measures, all Electronic Clinical Data System (ECDS) measures, and systematic sampling for Measurement Year 2020.

NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS, the performance measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation’s health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service.

The NCQA Certification process requires vendors to certify each year to ensure compliance with the most current HEDIS® specifications. The NCQA seal is a widely recognized seal of quality, indicating that an organization is well-managed and delivers high quality care and service.

“As Centauri has evolved into one of the nation’s fasting growing healthcare companies, our unwavering commitment to quality has remained a priority,” said Centauri CEO Adam Miller. “Centauri’s 16 years of consecutive NCQA certification and our focus on service delivery provides our clients with a platform they can trust to produce superior HEDIS reporting, submissions and care gap management.”

Armed with our superior technology, Centauri provides clients with unparalleled customer service, decades of HEDIS expertise, and unmatched client partnership through the Centauri Ascent Quality Suite of solutions:

Data Management and Report Solution – Reviews millions of claims quickly and accurately, allows multiple views into the data and population with drillable and customizable robust reports; and provides HEDIS audit support for all members and measures.

– Reviews millions of claims quickly and accurately, allows multiple views into the data and population with drillable and customizable robust reports; and provides HEDIS audit support for all members and measures. Chart Management Solution – Easy-to-use, web-based chart review tool offers integrated chart scanning, annotation, and note-taking; and faxes chart requests from the tool directly to providers.

– Easy-to-use, web-based chart review tool offers integrated chart scanning, annotation, and note-taking; and faxes chart requests from the tool directly to providers. Quality Improvement Management Solution – Proactively identifies gaps in care throughout the year, providing actionable data for quality improvement activities. It schedules reports based on client needs, tracks and trends results over time, and features provider-level profile reports that compare results to peers and prior performance.

“We are especially proud to complete the certification process well in advance of the February 15th NCQA deadline,” said Melanie Richey, Centauri Vice President of Clinical Solutions. “This is further evidence of our team’s commitment to partnering with our clients for a successful HEDIS project, as well as the power of our end-to-end, web-based HEDIS solution that year-over-year continues to empower our clients with full-cycle quality reporting and submission support.”

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1700 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has ranked in the Top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists, as well as #119 on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

