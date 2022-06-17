Centene raises profit forecast betting on higher Medicaid premiums

June 17 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp
raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Friday,
betting on higher premiums from its government-backed Medicaid
health insurance plans.
The company has performed well on the federal Obamacare
marketplace - where it offers insurance plans - so far in the
second quarter, it said in prepared remarks for its investor
day.
It now expects a profit of $5.55 to $5.70 per share for the
full year, compared with its earlier forecast of between $5.40
and $5.55 per share.
The company said its board has decided to increase its
existing share buyback program by $3 billion and launch a $1
billion debt repurchase program, as the insurer prepares for the
upcoming divestitures of two of its pharmacy businesses.
Centene said last month it would sell the units for about
$2.8 billion as part of its strategy to exit the pharmacy
benefit management space.
