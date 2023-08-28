(Reuters) -Centene said on Monday it will sell private healthcare provider Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion including debt.

The U.S. company first invested in UK-based Circle Health in 2019 and acquired its remaining equity in 2021.

PureHealth, which is the UAE's largest healthcare provider, played a major role in screening for COVID-19 infections in the country.

It is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ, and a stake is held by International Holding Company, both chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser and a brother of UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Editing by Devika Syamnath)