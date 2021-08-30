Centerbridge nears $2.3 bln deal for TPG's Medsol - Bloomberg News

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec (CPDQ) are nearing a deal to buy TPG-backed Medical Solutions for about $2.3 billion including debt, Bloomberg News reported late on Sunday.

The deal for Medical Solutions, also known as Medsol, could be announced within days, Bloomberg News said https://bloom.bg/3kBZfMN, citing people familiar with the matter.

Centerbridge did not respond to Reuters request for comment. Medsol and CPDQ declined to comment.

TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, acquired Medsol in 2017 for about $500 million.

Medical Solutions is a provider of healthcare staffing solutions for U.S. hospitals, with a focus on so-called travel nurses, who work relatively short stints in different hospitals. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)