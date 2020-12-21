Centerspace : to Virtually Ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSE: CSR. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of apartment communities, announces that Centerspace team members will virtually ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

"This is a very proud day for the Centerspace team as we celebrate our new name and ticker, CSR, on the New York Stock Exchange. Ringing the bell is an exciting way to celebrate our new brand and close out the year," said Mark O. Decker, Jr, President and CEO of Centerspace.

In addition to live television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will stream The Closing Bell® ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 4:00 PM E.T. A video of the bell ringing will also be archived on the same page after livestream.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is a real estate development company focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. Currently, it owns 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. For more information please visit www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

