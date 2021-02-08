Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) : Staff Report on the Common Policies of Member Countries, and Common Policies in Support of Member Countries Reform Programs-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

In the context of the common policies of member countries, and common policies in support of member countries reform programs, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

STAFF REPORT ON THE COMMON POLICIES IN SUPPORT OF MEMBER COUNTRIES REFORM PROGRAMS-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR THE CENTRAL AFRICAN ECONOMIC AND MONETARY COMMUNITY

Board. Both staff's discussions with the regional institutions and the Board discussion of the annual staff report will be considered an integral part of the Article IV consultation with each member.

1 Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of these bilateral Article IV consultation discussion, staff hold separate annual discussions with the regional institutions responsible for common policies in four currency unions- the Euro Area, the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, the Central African Economic and Monetary Union, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union. For each of the currency unions, staff teams visit the regional institutions responsible for common policies in the currency union, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the currency union's economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis of discussion by the Executive

While the pandemic seems to be under control in the region at the moment, the related oil price shock led to a sharp deterioration of fiscal and external balances in 2020. CEMAC is expected to experience a 3 percent recession in 2020. The current account deficit is

The economic shock associated with the COVID-19 pandemic struck when the economic outlook for the region was improving. Tight regional policies helped maintain an improved external position in 2019. The current account deficit shrank to 2.5% of GDP, and external reserves increased. Fiscal balances remained broadly unchanged from 2018 at -0.3 percent of GDP, bringing public debt to 52 percent of GDP. Overall regional growth was 1.9 percent in 2019.

Washington, DC - January 14, 2021: On January 12, 2021, the IMF Executive Board concluded the annual discussions with the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) on Common Policies of Member Countries and Common Policies in Support of Member Countries Reform Programs1.

Reforms to support a more diversified and inclusive growth, including by improving governance and the business climate, are critical to external sustainability and should gain momentum.

2

expected to worsen to 6.5 percent of GDP, and external reserve coverage to remain at

months of imports of goods and services. The fiscal deficit would deteriorate to

percent of GDP, and public debt increase to 57 percent of GDP.

The policy response from national and regional authorities helped mitigate the economic fallout in 2020. CEMAC governments announced various support measures to firms and households in their revised budget laws. BEAC quickly eased monetary policy and introduced accommodative measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system and stroke the right balance between supporting internal and external stability. COBAC eased prudential regulations to help banks delay pandemic-related losses. The Fund supported this response with significant emergency financing for the region while three programs expired in 2020.

The shock is set to have long-lasting effects on the economic outlook for the CEMAC. With lower medium-term oil prices, the outlook projects that CEMAC's fiscal and external adjustments will be slower than previously envisaged, and risks are tilted to the downside. Growth is expected to rebound in 2021 to 2.7 percent and continue to pick up gradually to around 3.5 percent in the medium term, as reforms to improve governance and the business climate are assumed to slowly take hold. Balanced fiscal consolidation efforts would increase non-oil revenues and contain expenditure. Reserves are projected to be rebuilt at a slower pace than previously envisaged but should reach the equivalent of

5 months of imports by 2025. Inflation is projected to stay at around 2.5 percent over the medium term, below the regional convergence criterion, as monetary policy would remain appropriately tight. This outlook is highly uncertain and contingent on the evolution of the pandemic and its impact on oil prices. It also assumes a continuation of IMF-supported programs with Congo, CAR and Equatorial Guinea, some additional IMF emergency assistance for the region, and approval of three new IMF-supported programs (Cameroon, Chad, and Gabon) in 2021. The region is at a critical juncture, as the second phase of the regional strategy is about to begin. CEMAC's regional institutions and the national authorities should aim to radically transform the region by implementing governance, transparency and business climate reforms that will lay the basis for a diversified, inclusive and sustainable growth.

Executive Board Assessment2

Executive Directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They noted that the crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic struck when the economic outlook for the CEMAC

2 At the conclusion of the discussion, the Managing Director, as Chairman of the Board, summarizes the views of Executive Directors, and this summary is transmitted to the country's authorities. An explanation of any qualifiers used in summings up can be found here: http://www.IMF.org/external/np/sec/misc/qualifiers.htm.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution