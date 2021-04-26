Central American Bank for Economic Integration acknowledges the contribution of its non-regional members

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2021.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration reports that as a result of its capitalization process, its non-regional members have increased their capital contributions to strengthen CABEI's financial soundness. This support also carries the responsibility of improving ties of friendship, exchanges of public and private technical capacity, as well as investments, and to this end, offices will soon be opened in Taipei, Seoul, Madrid and Buenos Aires.

The Assembly of Governors of CABEI, by means of Resolution AG-2/2013, has decided that non-regional members who individually reach a subscribed capital with Series 'B' shares equivalent to at least eight percent of the Bank's authorized capital shall have a permanent seat on the Board of Directors. Thus as long these countries maintain that percentage of subscribed capital , the permanent chairs shall not be subject to the interruption of their respective periods.

'These changes, together with others that we have been implementing since the beginning of my tenure at the head of CABEI since the end of 2018, come to create better conditions for our institution, with the support and commitment of its member countries. We are grateful for the support of all our member countries, and we would like to recognize in this occasion, the two non-regional members with the largest shareholder capital: the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of Korea. We acknowledge their trust and friendship, which allows us to respond more effectively and efficiently to the demands for technical, economic and financial needs of the region' said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.