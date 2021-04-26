Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central American Bank for Economic Integration acknowledges the contribution of its non-regional members

04/26/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2021.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration reports that as a result of its capitalization process, its non-regional members have increased their capital contributions to strengthen CABEI's financial soundness. This support also carries the responsibility of improving ties of friendship, exchanges of public and private technical capacity, as well as investments, and to this end, offices will soon be opened in Taipei, Seoul, Madrid and Buenos Aires.

The Assembly of Governors of CABEI, by means of Resolution AG-2/2013, has decided that non-regional members who individually reach a subscribed capital with Series 'B' shares equivalent to at least eight percent of the Bank's authorized capital shall have a permanent seat on the Board of Directors. Thus as long these countries maintain that percentage of subscribed capital , the permanent chairs shall not be subject to the interruption of their respective periods.

'These changes, together with others that we have been implementing since the beginning of my tenure at the head of CABEI since the end of 2018, come to create better conditions for our institution, with the support and commitment of its member countries. We are grateful for the support of all our member countries, and we would like to recognize in this occasion, the two non-regional members with the largest shareholder capital: the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of Korea. We acknowledge their trust and friendship, which allows us to respond more effectively and efficiently to the demands for technical, economic and financial needs of the region' said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 20:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pTRINET  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
04:48pCENTERPOINT ENERGY INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pWELBILT, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pPEOPLES BANCORP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pFIRST CAPITAL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pLUXFER  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:47pALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pASTRAZENECA  : United States to release AstraZeneca doses to other countries amid pressure
AQ
04:46pPATRICK INDUSTRIES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Bitcoin hit with record weekly outflow as rally ebbs - CoinShares data
5APPLE INC. : Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ