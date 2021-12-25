Central Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project - P120788

The development objective of the Central Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project (CAHMP) is to improve the accuracy and timeliness of hydromet services in Central Asia, with particular focus on Kyrgyz Republic and Republic of Tajikistan. The additional financing (AF) of CAHMP will not trigger involuntary resettlement as there is no involuntary land acquisition or negative impact on assets. CAHMP will provide positive social benefits by increasing...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More