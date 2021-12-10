Log in
Central Asian Flood Early Warning System

12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
The Central Asian Flood Early Warning System (CAFEWS) will provide a shared virtual platform for data exchange and weather and flood forecasting to better manage the transboundary risks posed by weather, climate, and water. CAFEWS will leverage modern ICT solutions to provide improved information and guidance on transboundary and national hydrometeorological events to forecasters in all Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. The World Bank, in partnership with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is supporting development of CAFEWS through financing and technical assistance.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
