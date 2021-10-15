Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Bahamas : BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT TREASURY BILL TERM SHEET

10/15/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT TREASURY BILL TERM SHEET Published: Friday October 15th, 2021

BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT TREASURY BILL
TERM SHEET

Tender Date: October 19, 2021

Security ID Issue Size (B$) Can Grow/Shrink? Unit Share(B$) Tenor (Days) Settlement Date Maturity Date
TB000-607 302,843,900 Yes 100 91 21-Oct-21 20-Jan-22
TB000-608 91,348,500 Yes 100 182 21-Oct-21 21-Apr-22
Total 394,192,400

Instructions for participation in the Treasury Bill Tender are outlined below:

The public may participate in the tender process in two ways:

(1) Competitive Participation (Bids of nominal value $500,000 or greater) - prospective investors submit tenders providing a bid rate and corresponding price for consideration. Tenders are to be submitted electronically, in PDF format, to [email protected], no later than 3:00 p.m. on the Tender Date.

Example of purchase of 91-day T-Bills by a competitive participant:
[Investor name] hereby tenders for 91-day Treasury Bills at nominal value $1,000,000 at the price of $99.3874 at a discount rate of 2.4572%.

(2) Non-competitive Participation (nominal value below $500,000) - following the initial tender and based on availability, investors may purchase at the market-derived discount rate. Prospective investors are to contact the Markets Unit at [email protected]expressing interest in purchasing available T-Bills via the secondary market. Non-competitive investors are permitted to purchase both 91- and 182-day T-Bills.

Example of purchase of 91-day T-Bills by a non-competitive participant:
"[Investor name] would like to invest in 91-days Treasury Bills at nominal value $100,000 at the market rate."

Allocation:Competitive Participation - Successful participants will receive a confirmation on the first business day following the tender.

Purchase Price:Investors participating non-competitively will purchase at the average discount rate derived from the tender i.e. market rate. For a non-competitive investor purchasing $100,000 of 91-day T-Bills at the prevailing average discount rate of 2.568% on April 22, 2021, the cost was $99,359.76**.

**Issue Date: April 22, 2021
Maturity Date: July 22, 2021
Cost to investor $99,359.76 = $100,000 - ($100,000 * 2.568% * (91/365)
Face Value - [Face Value * Average Discount Rate * (Days to Maturity/365)]

Instructions:Settlement payments may be made electronically via commercial bank or digitally via Sand Dollar in accordance with the user's wallet limit.
Settlement instructions are as follows:

i)Bank Wire Information:
Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The Bahamas
BIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)
Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051
Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)
Details: Applicant Name + NIB Number + TBill Tender (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 TBill Tender)
ii)Central Bank Digital Currency Sand Dollar Information:
Direct payments to Receiver's Custom Name (alias):
[email protected]

Grow/Shrink:Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total bids received. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pAero supplier Spirit says it took action over parts obtained indirectly from MPS
RE
03:07pObama to attend Glasgow climate summit, meet with youth activists
RE
02:52pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Bahamas government treasury bill term sheet
PU
02:51pChicago corn, soybean futures bounce on technical buying, potential export demand
RE
02:47pHead of largest California union arrested on charges of grand theft, tax fraud
RE
02:46pWall St climbs after week of strong bank results; market set for weekly gains
RE
02:41pU.s. cdc says administered 406,570,875 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 15 vs 405,444,558 doses administered as of oct 14
RE
02:41pU.s. cdc says delivered 493,139,295 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 15 vs 490,951,045 doses delivered as of oct 14
RE
02:38pU.s. cdc says 218,318,056 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of oct 15 vs 217,953,275 individuals as of oct 14
RE
02:38pU.s. cdc says as of october 15, 9,723,131 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS