Central Bank of Bahamas : Launches Financial Literacy Video Essay Competition for Students

10/23/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
Published: Friday October 23rd, 2020

Central Bank Launches Financial Literacy Video Essay Competition for Students

The Central Bank of The Bahamas is pleased to announce the launch of its Financial Literacy Video Essay Competition for primary and secondary school students in The Bahamas.

The competition, slated to become an annual Fall event, is being promoted under the Get Money Smart Bahamas branding. It is opened for entries through 4 December, 2020.

Students in the Primary, Junior High, and Senior High School divisions are invited to produce a three to five minute video essay on a financial literacy related topic. The theme for 2020 is as follows:

'The ways in which we save are less important than how much we save.'

Students are encouraged to research and organize their topic before recording their views on the subject. They also must obtain a parent or guardian consent before uploading a copy of their video to the internet. Then, they must complete an online form to share competition entry with the Central Bank.

Competition rules have been placed on the Central Bank's website and social media pages.

23 October, 2020





Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 01:39:05 UTC

