Central Bank of Bahamas : MEFD November 2021

In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas. The Bank monitors these conditions as part of its monetary policy mandate, to assess whether money and credit trends are sustainable relative to levels of external reserves required to protect the value of the Bahamian dollar and, if not, the degree to which credit policies ought to be adjusted. The main data source for this surveillance is financial institutions' daily reports on foreign exchange transactions and weekly balance sheet statements. Therefore, monthly approximations may not coincide with calendar estimates reported in the Central Bank's quarterly reports. The Central Bank will release its "Monthly Economic and Financial Developments" report on the Monday following its monthly Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.

NOVEMBER 2021 SUMMARY

MONTHLY ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Overall Economic Activity

The domestic economy maintained its gradual pace of recovery during the month of November, notwithstanding the ongoing spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).Tourism output continued to strengthen, underpinned by ongoing gains in the high value-addedair segment and the modestimprovement in sea traffic, as vaccination efforts progressed.

Inflation & Unemployment

Inflationary pressures are anticipated to heighten, reflective of the uptick in global oil prices. With regardto the labour market, the unemployment rate is projected to remain elevated over the near-term,with any job gains concentrated largely in the construction sector and re-employmentof tourism sector employees.

Monetary Sector

Monetary developments were marked by a buildup in bank liquidity, despite the reduction in domesticcredit, trailing the contraction in the deposit base. However, external reserves declined during the review month, largely attributed to seasonal net foreign currency outflows through the public sector.

International Economies

Developments within the major economies continued to be impacted by the ongoing strains of the Novel COVID-19pandemic. As a result, the major economies recorded mixed performances. Against this backdrop, all of the major central banks maintained their highly accommodative monetary policy stances,in an effort to encourage economic growth and financial stability.

