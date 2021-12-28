|
Central Bank of Bahamas : MEFD November 2021
Release Date: 28th December, 2021
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments
November 2021
In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas. The Bank monitors these conditions as part of its monetary policy mandate, to assess whether money and credit trends are sustainable relative to levels of external reserves required to protect the value of the Bahamian dollar and, if not, the degree to which credit policies ought to be adjusted. The main data source for this surveillance is financial institutions' daily reports on foreign exchange transactions and weekly balance sheet statements. Therefore, monthly approximations may not coincide with calendar estimates reported in the Central Bank's quarterly reports. The Central Bank will release its "Monthly Economic and Financial Developments" report on the Monday following its monthly Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.
Future Release Dates:
NOVEMBER 2021 SUMMARY
MONTHLY ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS
Overall Economic Activity
The domestic economy maintained its gradual pace of recovery during the month of November, notwithstanding the ongoing spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).Tourism output continued to strengthen, underpinned by ongoing gains in the high value-addedair segment and the modestimprovement in sea traffic, as vaccination efforts progressed.
Inflation & Unemployment
Inflationary pressures are anticipated to heighten, reflective of the uptick in global oil prices. With regardto the labour market, the unemployment rate is projected to remain elevated over the near-term,with any job gains concentrated largely in the construction sector and re-employmentof tourism sector employees.
Monetary Sector
Monetary developments were marked by a buildup in bank liquidity, despite the reduction in domesticcredit, trailing the contraction in the deposit base. However, external reserves declined during the review month, largely attributed to seasonal net foreign currency outflows through the public sector.
International Economies
Developments within the major economies continued to be impacted by the ongoing strains of the Novel COVID-19pandemic. As a result, the major economies recorded mixed performances. Against this backdrop, all of the major central banks maintained their highly accommodative monetary policy stances,in an effort to encourage economic growth and financial stability.
Sources: Ministry of Tourism, Nassau Airport Development Co. & AirDNA
Arrivals YTD
October
Departures
YTD
November
Short-term
Rentals YTD
November
Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD)
November 2021
1. Domestic Economic Developments
Overview
During the month of November, the domestic economy maintained its measured pace of recovery, notwithstanding the ongoing spread of the Novel Coroniavirus (COVID-19). In this context, tourism output continued to improve, amid sustained gains in the high value-added air segment and the modest rise in sea traffic, as vaccination efforts progressed. Monetary developments were marked by a build up in bank liquidity, despite the reduction in domestic credit, trailing the contraction in the deposit base. However, external reserves decreased during the review month, reflective of the seasonal increase in foreign currency outflows through the public sector.
Real Sector
Tourism
Initial data suggested that monthly tourism sector activity maintained its gradual pace of recovery, although continuing to face headwinds due to the ongoing globally imposed travel restrictions related to new strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) showed that total visitor arrivals by first port of entry recovered to 260,942 in October, from 7,666 in the corresponding period of 2020, when international borders reopened with restrictions. Contributing to this development, air arrivals rose to 56,875 from a mere 5,502 in the previous year-representing 75.8% of the arrivals in 2019. In addition, sea traffic rebounded to 204,067, compared to 2,164 in the prior year.
Chart 1: Tourism Indicators at a Glance
-
Total arrivals down 30.9%
-
-
Air up 79.8%
-
Sea down 61.4%
-
Departures up 64.9%
-
-
United States up 83.8%
-
Non-USInternational down 30.0%
-
Room nights sold up by 56.0%
-
ADR for hotel comparable down by 13.0%
-
ADR for entire place listings up by 17.1%
Disaggregated by major market, total arrivals to New Providence grew to 140,581 from just 2,359 a year earlier. Underlying this development, the air and sea segments measured 44,083 and 96,498, respectively. Foreign arrivals to Grand
Bahama increased to 13,996, compared to only 476 in the preceding year, as air and sea arrivals amounted to 1,407 and 12,589, respectively. Further, total traffic to the Family Islands strengthened to 106,365, vis-à- vis 4,831 in the prior year, owing to gains in the air and sea components to 11,385 and 94,980, respectively.
Sources: AirDNA
As cruise segment recovery only commenced in the second half of 2021, the year-to-date outcome for total arrivals was still decreased by 30.9%--albeit significantly lower than the 70.5% reduction registered in 2020. Notably, air arrivals grew by 79.8%, a reversal from the 73.4% contraction recorded in the previous year, as all major markets registered positive movements during the review period. However, the cruise segment influenced a 61.4% falloff in sea traffic, after 2020's decline of 69.6% (see Table 1).
The most recent data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total departures-net of domestic passengers-advanced to 79,055 in November, from 9,777 in the corresponding month of 2020. Specifically, U.S. departures increased to 68,425 from 7,800 in the preceding year; while non-U.S. departures rose to 10,630 from 1,977 in 2020. On a year- to-date basis, outward bound traffic grew by 64.9%, contrasting with a 73.1% reduction last year. Underpinning this outcome, U.S. departures moved higher by 83.8%, after a 74.1% falloff in the previous year. In contrast, the decline in non-U.S. departures moderated to 30.0%, relative to 66.9% in the prior period.
Table 1: Total Visitor Arrivals Nine Months to October 2021
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
Grand
|
|
|
Family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Providence
|
|
|
Bahama
|
|
|
Islands
|
|
|
|
(% Change)
|
|
|
(% Change)
|
|
|
(% Change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arrivals
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air
|
-72.7
|
|
63.7
|
|
-80.0
|
57.1
|
|
-75.1
|
154.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-64.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sea
|
|
-74.8
|
|
|
|
-76.1
|
-54.1
|
|
|
-61.0
|
-59.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
-74.1
|
|
-21.2
|
|
-76.5
|
-44.3
|
|
-62.9
|
-40.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Ministry of Tourism
|
|
Graph 1: ADR and Occupancy Rates
|
|
|
|
12 months to November 2021
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
60.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$500
|
|
|
|
|
|
$400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$300
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$200
|
|
|
|
|
|
$100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Jan Feb Mar
|
|
May June July
|
Aug Sep Oct
|
$-
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Apr
|
Nov
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Occupancy Rates EP
|
|
|
Occupancy Rates HC
|
ADR EP
|
|
|
ADR HC
|
As it relates to the vacation rental market, data provided by AirDNA for the month of
November, compared to the same period last year, revealed that total room nights sold more than doubled to 95,440 from 39,917. Underlying this outturn, occupancy rates for both entire place and hotel comparable listings firmed to 50.7% and 47.9%, from 31.3% and 31.6% in the corresponding 2020 period. As depicted in Graph 1, pricing indicators showed that year-over-year the average daily rate (ADR) for hotel comparable listings moved higher by 11.1% to $181.76 and for entire place listings, by 8.8% to $490.95.
On a year-to-date basis, total room nights sold firmed by 56.0%, reflecting respective gains in bookings for entire place and hotel comparable listings, by 58.3% and by 38.9%, respectively.
2. Monetary Trends
November 2021 vs. 2020
Liquidity
During the month of November, the growth in bank liquidity continued, in spite of the larger reduction in domestic credit, relative to a falloff in the deposit base. Excess reserves-a narrow measure of liquidity-
increased by $61.5 million to $1,435.0 million, surpassing the $47.6 million build up a year earlier. Likewise, excess liquid assets-the broad measure of liquidity-grew by $69.4 million to $2,353.8 million, quickening from the $28.8 million accumulation in 2020.
External Reserves
External reserves contracted by $113.0 million to $2,475.4 million during November, extending the $100.4 million decline a year earlier. Reflective of this outturn, the Central Bank's net sale to the public sector deepened to $50.8 million from $32.6 million in the preceding year. Meanwhile, the Central Bank's net sale to commercial banks moderated to $61.2 million from $73.1 million. Further, commercial banks net outflows to their customers tapered to $53.8 million from $100.7 million in the prior year.
Exchange Control Sales
Provisional data on foreign currency sales for current account transactions showed a $166.5 million growth in outflows, to $647.6 million in November, relative to the same period of 2020, attributed to increases across almost all categories. The outturn reflected higher payments for "other" current items ($56.1 million)-mainly credit and debit card financed imports-non-oil imports ($48.2 million) and factor income payments ($42.9 million). Similarly, a rise in foreign currency sales were noted for oil imports ($28.3 million) and travel related transactions ($4.5 million). In contrast, foreign currency sales for transfer payments decreased by $13.4 million.
Domestic Credit
Bahamian Dollar Credit
Total Bahamian dollar credit contracted by $25.0 million during the review month, a reversal from a $67.7 million expansion in the same period last year. Underlying this outcome, the reduction in private sector credit extended to $36.8 million from $12.3 million in the prior year, reflecting declines in consumer credit ($23.4 million), mortgages ($13.3 million) and commercial credit ($0.1 million). In addition, credit to public corporations fell by $0.7 million, a switch from a $1.0 million gain a year earlier. Further, the growth in net claims on the Government decelerated sharply to $12.5 million from $79.0 million in 2020.
Foreign Currency Credit
|
|
Chart 2: B$ Private Sector Credit
|
Consumer
|
Mortgages
|
credit down by
|
down by $13.3
|
$23.4 million
|
million
Private Sector Credit down by $36.8 million
Commercial
credit down by
$0.1 million
Source: Central Bank of The Bahamas
The reduction in domestic foreign currency credit continued at $3.6 million vis-à-vis $4.0 million in the previous year. Specifically, private sector credit decreased by $2.8 million, a moderation from a $3.8 million falloff last year. The decline in commercial credit slowed to $1.2 million from $11.1 million in 2020, while mortgages fell by $1.5 million, a turnaround from the $7.4 million increase in the prior year. Meanwhile, net
|
|