Central Bank of Bahamas : Quarterly Statistical Digest May 2021

The Statistical Digest is a quarterly publication of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, prepared by the Research Department for issue in February, May, August and November. The first issue, Volume I, No. 3 (August, 1992), replaced the former Quarterly Review which was last published for March 1992. All correspondence pertaining to the Digest should be addressed to:

GENERAL NOTES

The following symbols and conventions are used:

1. n.a. Not Available 2. p Provisional Data 3. -- Nil 4. B$ Bahamian Dollars 5. F/C Foreign Currency 6. * See notes to tables 7. YTD Year to date 8. . . . Not Specified 9. R Revised Data

Users should note that:

Data in tables are subject to periodic revisions as more updated information becomes available. Due to rounding, the sum of separate items may differ from the totals shown.

Acknowledgement

The Central Bank of The Bahamas wishes to express its appreciation for the assistance received from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Tourism, Commercial Banks, Other Local Financial Institutions, the Public Corporations, the Department of Statistics, and other government and private sector agencies in the compilation of the data.