Central Bank of Bahamas : Quarterly Statistical Digest May 2021

GENERAL NOTES
SECTION
1
MONETARY AUTHORITY
Table
1.1
Central Bank of The Bahamas: Assets
1
1.2
Central Bank of The Bahamas: Liabilities
2
1.3
Factors Affecting External Reserves
3
1.4
Central Bank of The Bahamas: Notes in Circulation
4
1.5
Central Bank of The Bahamas: Coins in Circulation
5
SECTION
2
BANKING SYSTEM
Table
2.1
Summary of All Banks' Assets
6
2.2
Summary of All Banks' Liabilities
7
2.3
Summary of Assets of International Banks
8
2.4
Summary of Liabilities of International Banks
9
2.5
Financial Survey
10
2.6
Monetary Survey
11
2.7
Money Supply
12
2.8
Factors Affecting Money Supply
13
2.9
Domestic Banks: Summary of Domestic Assets
14
2.10
Domestic Banks: Summary of Domestic Liabilities
15
2.11
Domestic Banks: Summary of Foreign Assets
16
2.12
Domestic Banks: Summary of Foreign Liabilities
17
2.13
Domestic Banks: Total Deposits by Depositors (All Currencies)
18
2.14
Domestic Banks: Total Deposits by Depositors (Bahamian Dollars)
19
2.15
Domestic Banks: Demand Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)
20
2.16
Domestic Banks: Savings Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)
21
2.17
Domestic Banks: Fixed Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)
22
2.18
Domestic Banks: Fixed Deposits by Maturity
23
2.19
Domestic Banks: Overdrafts and Loans by Maturity
24
2.20
Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (All Currencies)
25
2.21
Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (Bahamian Dollars)
27
2.22
Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (Foreign Currency)
29
2.23
Domestic Banks: Summary of Consumer Installment Credit
31
2.24
Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - Debt Outstanding
32
2.25
Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - Repayments
33
2.26
Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - New Credit
34
2.27
Domestic Banks: Summary of Bank Liquidity
35
2.28
Profit and Loss Accounts of Banks in The Bahamas
36
2.29
Domestic Banks: Credit Card Activity
37
2.30
Domestic Banks: Credit Quality Indicators
38
2.31
Domestic Banks: Foreign Exchange Transactions
39
2.32
Domestic Banks: Clearing
40
2.33
Real Time Gross Settlement Transactions
41
CHART
2.34
Banks and Trust Companies Licensed in The Bahamas
42
2.1
Banks and Trust Companies Licensed in The Bahamas
43
SECTION
3
OTHER FINANCIAL SECTOR STATISTICS
Table
3.1
Credit Unions: Total Assets
44
3.2
Credit Unions: Total Liabilities
45
3.3
Bahamas Development Bank: Assets
46