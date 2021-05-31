Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Bahamas : Quarterly Statistical Digest May 2021

05/31/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Statistical Digest is a quarterly publication of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, prepared by the Research Department for issue in February, May, August and November. The first issue, Volume I, No. 3 (August, 1992), replaced the former Quarterly Review which was last published for March 1992. All correspondence pertaining to the Digest should be addressed to:

The Manager

Research Department

Central Bank of The Bahamas

P. O .Box N-4868

Nassau, Bahamas

email address: research@centralbankbahamas.com website address: www.centralbankbahams.com

SANDDOLLAR

GENERAL NOTES

The following symbols and conventions are used:

1.

n.a.

Not Available

2.

p

Provisional Data

3.

--

Nil

4.

B$

Bahamian Dollars

5.

F/C

Foreign Currency

6.

*

See notes to tables

7.

YTD

Year to date

8.

. . .

Not Specified

9.

R

Revised Data

Users should note that:

  1. Data in tables are subject to periodic revisions as more updated information becomes available.
  2. Due to rounding, the sum of separate items may differ from the totals shown.

Acknowledgement

The Central Bank of The Bahamas wishes to express its appreciation for the assistance received from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Tourism, Commercial Banks, Other Local Financial Institutions, the Public Corporations, the Department of Statistics, and other government and private sector agencies in the compilation of the data.

CONTENTS

Page No.

GENERAL NOTES

SECTION

1

MONETARY AUTHORITY

Table

1.1

Central Bank of The Bahamas: Assets

1

1.2

Central Bank of The Bahamas: Liabilities

2

1.3

Factors Affecting External Reserves

3

1.4

Central Bank of The Bahamas: Notes in Circulation

4

1.5

Central Bank of The Bahamas: Coins in Circulation

5

SECTION

2

BANKING SYSTEM

Table

2.1

Summary of All Banks' Assets

6

2.2

Summary of All Banks' Liabilities

7

2.3

Summary of Assets of International Banks

8

2.4

Summary of Liabilities of International Banks

9

2.5

Financial Survey

10

2.6

Monetary Survey

11

2.7

Money Supply

12

2.8

Factors Affecting Money Supply

13

2.9

Domestic Banks: Summary of Domestic Assets

14

2.10

Domestic Banks: Summary of Domestic Liabilities

15

2.11

Domestic Banks: Summary of Foreign Assets

16

2.12

Domestic Banks: Summary of Foreign Liabilities

17

2.13

Domestic Banks: Total Deposits by Depositors (All Currencies)

18

2.14

Domestic Banks: Total Deposits by Depositors (Bahamian Dollars)

19

2.15

Domestic Banks: Demand Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)

20

2.16

Domestic Banks: Savings Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)

21

2.17

Domestic Banks: Fixed Deposits by Depositors (All currencies)

22

2.18

Domestic Banks: Fixed Deposits by Maturity

23

2.19

Domestic Banks: Overdrafts and Loans by Maturity

24

2.20

Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (All Currencies)

25

2.21

Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (Bahamian Dollars)

27

2.22

Domestic Banks: Sectoral Distribution of Credit (Foreign Currency)

29

2.23

Domestic Banks: Summary of Consumer Installment Credit

31

2.24

Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - Debt Outstanding

32

2.25

Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - Repayments

33

2.26

Domestic Banks: Consumer Credit - New Credit

34

2.27

Domestic Banks: Summary of Bank Liquidity

35

2.28

Profit and Loss Accounts of Banks in The Bahamas

36

2.29

Domestic Banks: Credit Card Activity

37

2.30

Domestic Banks: Credit Quality Indicators

38

2.31

Domestic Banks: Foreign Exchange Transactions

39

2.32

Domestic Banks: Clearing

40

2.33

Real Time Gross Settlement Transactions

41

CHART

2.34

Banks and Trust Companies Licensed in The Bahamas

42

2.1

Banks and Trust Companies Licensed in The Bahamas

43

SECTION

3

OTHER FINANCIAL SECTOR STATISTICS

Table

3.1

Credit Unions: Total Assets

44

3.2

Credit Unions: Total Liabilities

45

3.3

Bahamas Development Bank: Assets

46

(iii)

3.4

Bahamas Development Bank: Liabilities

47

3.5

Bahamas Development Bank: Sectoral Distribution of Credit

48

3.6

Selected Data for the Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX)

49

3.7

Comparative Equity Market Valuations

50

SECTION

4

INTEREST RATE DEVELOPMENTS

Table

4.1

Selected Interest Rates

51

4.2

Loan Rates of the Banking System

52

4.3

Deposit Rates of the Banking System

53

4.4

Comparative Treasury Bills and Bank Rates

54

SECTION

5

PUBLIC FINANCE

Table

5.1

Central Government: Operations and Financing

55

5.2

Central Government: Summary of Revenue

57

5.3

Central Government: Expenditure by Economic Classification

59

5.4

Central Government: Expenditure by Functional Classification (Total)

61

SECTION

6

PUBLIC DEBT

Table

6.1

Central Government: National Debt

63

6.2

Central Government: Treasury Bills

65

6.3

Central Government: Long-term Securities

66

6.4

Central Government: Long-term Securities by Maturity

67

6.5

Public Corporations:

Debt Operations

68

6.6

Public Sector:

Foreign Currency Debt Operations

70

6.7

Public Corporations:

Foreign Currency Debt by Instrument & Holder

72

6.8

Public Sector:

Debt & Debt Service Indicators

74

SECTION

7

INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND PAYMENTS

Table

7.1

Balance of Payments

75

7.2

External Trade

77

7.3

Exports by Commodity Group

78

7.4

Imports by Commodity Group

79

7.5

Non-oil Exports by Country and Region

80

7.6

Non-oil Imports by Country and Region

81

7.7

Composition of Domestic Exports

82

7.8

Re-Exports by Commodity Group

83

7.9

Volume of Oil Imports for Local Consumption

84

7.10

Value of Oil Imports for Local Consumption

85

SECTION

8

GENERAL STATISTICS

Table

8.1

Retail Price Index: Average for the Period

86

8.2

Retail Price Index: End of Period

87

8.3

Comparative Retail Price Index

88

8.4

Tourism: Selected Statistics

89

8.5

Tourism: Estimates of Visitor Expenditure

90

8.6

Construction: Permits Issued-Number

91

8.7

Construction: Permits Issued-Value

92

8.8

Construction: Starts-Number

93

8.9

Construction: Starts-Value

94

8.10

Construction: Completions-Number

95

8.11

Construction: Completions-Value

96

(iv)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pLoonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb
RE
05:24pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 1, 2021
PU
05:21pSoftware maker Dye & Durham gets C$3.4 billion offer from management-led group
RE
05:12pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS  : Quarterly Statistical Digest May 2021
PU
04:08pMEDIA STATEMENT : JBS USA Cybersecurity Attack
GL
03:01pCyberpunk maker reports slump in quarterly profit amid Playstation delisting
RE
02:46pNORONT RESOURCES  : Australia's Wyloo promises metals hub in bid for Canada's Noront
RE
02:43pEU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister
RE
02:22pOil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves
RE
02:16pEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5World stocks set for 4th month of gains, yuan slips

HOT NEWS