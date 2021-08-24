Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB 12 Month Treasury Bills Issue No. 84 oversubscribed (August 24th, 2021)

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 24 August 2021
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 24th August 2021, The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that this month's BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 26th August, 2021 and the maturity date is 25th August, 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.71% compared to 1.75% of the previous issue on 22nd July, 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.296% with the lowest accepted price being 98.261%.

This is issue No.84 (ISIN BH000U387GJ2) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aAgritel sees this year's French soft wheat harvest below 35 mln T
RE
08:14aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB 12 Month Treasury Bills Issue No. 84 oversubscribed (August 24th, 2021)
PU
08:11aEmirates to resume flights to England's Newcastle - tweet
RE
08:06aRELIAQUEST : Announces New Corporate Headquarters at Thousand & One
BU
08:04aDollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
RE
08:04aDollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
RE
08:03aRussia says Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to improve Europe's energy security
RE
08:00aDEMAND ONLY ONE SIDE OF LNG PRICE SURGE, SUPPLY CUT BY OUTAGES : Russell
RE
07:59aScotiabank's canadian personal banking customers have 2 years of additional liquidity, thanks to high deposit balances built up during the pandemic, driving lower loan write-offs
RE
07:54aSentiment steadies as Fed chair's Jackson Hole speech nears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5RISKS AND REWARDS: How to bet big on yourself

HOT NEWS