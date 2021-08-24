Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB 12 Month Treasury Bills Issue No. 84 oversubscribed (August 24th, 2021)

Published on 24 August 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 24th August 2021, The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that this month's BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 26th August, 2021 and the maturity date is 25th August, 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.71% compared to 1.75% of the previous issue on 22nd July, 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.296% with the lowest accepted price being 98.261%.

This is issue No.84 (ISIN BH000U387GJ2) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

