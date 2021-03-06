Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Bahrain : CBB and BAB hold forum on FinHub973 for the financial sector (March 6th, 2021)

03/06/2021 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 6 March 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - 6March 2021 -The Central Bank of Bahrain('CBB'), in cooperation with the Bahrain Association of Banks('BAB'), held a forum for banks and insurance companies regarding FinHub973 todiscuss the progress of the platformwhich waslaunchedin October 2020in cooperationwith Fintech Galaxy.

The virtual forum was attended by Mr. Rasheed Mohammed AlMaraj, Governor of the CBB, Dr. Waheed Al Qassim, CEO of BAB,Mr. Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), and CEOs of retail banks and insurance companies.

FinHub 973 is the MENA region's first cross-border digital innovation platform that connects and facilitates collaboration between financial institutions and FinTechs under the supervision of the central bank. FinHub973 enables local and global FinTechs to connect seamlessly with Bahrain's financial institutions to explore, test, and prototype new and innovative solutions on a centralized digital sandbox.

During the forum, the latest developments in FinHUb 973were presented, most notably the open API Sandbox, which will enable banks and other financial institutions in Bahrain to seamlessly integrate with FinTechs to support them on their digital transformation journeys. A new feature of the platform was also highlighted, namely providing compliance as a service for partner banks and financial institutions with Bahrain Open Banking Framework.

On this occasion, Mr. Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the CBB said: 'This initiative is an opportunity to stimulate innovation opportunities and enhance cooperation between theCBB, financial instituions and FinTechsto explore and createnew and innovative solutions through a centralized virtual environment. Such an initiative supports seamless transition towards digital banking as part of ourcontinuousdigital transformation strategy for thefinancial sector in the Kingdom'. Mr. Al Maraj encouragedfinancial institutions to participate in this platform and benefit from the opportunitiesresulting from collaberating with FinTechs.

Dr. Waheed Al-Qassem, CEO of BAB, said: 'This smart initiative by the CBB willboost the developmentoffinancial technologyandprovidethe necessary support for incubation, guidanceand financing of FinTechs, and enhancethis field within the financial sector and wider economy in linewith the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030'.

Dr. Al Qassim added: 'FinHub 973 become a comprehensive benchmarkfor the development of financial technology in Bahrain, based on the shared focus and talentprovided by the partner financial institutions and stakeholdersof the platform.' Dr. Al Qassim expectsthis platform toachieve more success, especially as financial technology is an essential part of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the need to adopt this new technologyby the public.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 07:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aSaudi arabia to lift coronvairus-related precautionary measures starting sunday - state news agency
RE
02:53aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN  : CBB and BAB hold forum on FinHub973 for the financial sector (March 6th, 2021)
PU
02:50aDemocrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session
RE
02:33aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : State councilors attend panel discussions with NPC deputies
PU
02:01aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC  : 2021/03/06Premier Li stresses energizing market entities in work report
PU
01:29aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Tender for Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning, Handing Over and Maintenance of 02 Numbers of Baggage X-Ray Scanners for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) - 2021
PU
01:10aMerck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus
RE
01:05aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India - Sweden Virtual Summit
PU
01:00aDemocrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session
RE
12:57aPope Francis arrives at home of Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric - state tv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
2Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'NO SENSE OF JOB SECURITY': Amazon union organizers tell lawmakers in Alabama
4U.S. labor market roars back; road to full recovery remains very long
5APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ