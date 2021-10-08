Log in
Central Bank of Barbados Apologises for Technical Issues During Caribbean Economic Forum

10/08/2021
Central Bank of Barbados Apologises for Technical Issues During Caribbean Economic Forum
The Central Bank of Barbados has issued an apology to viewers for the technical issues that occurred during the broadcast of its Caribbean Economic Forum, "From Inequality and Vulnerability to Prosperity for All," which took place on October 7. Problems with audio prevented the programme from being broadcast on domestic and regional radio and television stations as well as the Bank's Facebook page, and also affected the YouTube stream.

"We know that there was a great deal of interest in this month's forum, so we apologise to everyone who was not able to view it as planned," said Novaline Brewster, the Bank's Chief of Corporate Communications.

Brewster assured the public that the full video, with audio, would be made available. "While it was not possible for us to show the event live and to have the level of public interaction with the panel that we would have liked, the discussion was still extremely valuable, and we will post it in full on our website and YouTube channel."

"From Inequality and Vulnerability to Prosperity for All" focused on the outcomes of the recently concluded UNCTAD 15 conference. The panel comprised the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Ambassador Gail Mathurin, Director General of the Office of Trade Negotiations in the CARICOM Secretariat; Isabelle Durant, Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD; and Dr. Patrick Njoroge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
