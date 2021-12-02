Central Bank of Barbados : Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Do you want to understand the fundamentals of how our economies work and what policymakers are doing to improve our lives and livelihoods in the face of severe shocks?

Watch "Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development", the December edition of the Central Bank of Barbados' Caribbean Economic Forum with panellists Dr. The Hon. Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Jamaica; Dr. Hyginus "Gene" Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank; Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM; and Brian Louisy, Chairman of the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce.