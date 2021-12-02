Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Barbados : Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development

12/02/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 02 Dec, 2021
Caribbean Economic Forum
General Press Release
Views: 9
Print Share

Do you want to understand the fundamentals of how our economies work and what policymakers are doing to improve our lives and livelihoods in the face of severe shocks?

Watch "Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development", the December edition of the Central Bank of Barbados' Caribbean Economic Forum with panellists Dr. The Hon. Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Jamaica; Dr. Hyginus "Gene" Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank; Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM; and Brian Louisy, Chairman of the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pGoogle delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa
RE
05:42pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Promoting Regional Economic Growth and Development
PU
05:35pDogecoin Gained 1.70% to $0.211 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 0.54% to $4545.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 0.42% to $56904.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pShell scraps plans to develop Cambo North Sea oilfield
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 90.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.16% to $1.1303 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.21% to $1.3306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.36% to 113.18 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
2Omicron could pose 'significant' threat to global economy, Yellen says
3Boeing shares surge as 737 MAX closes in on return in China
4Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
5GoviEx Uranium : grants stock options

HOT NEWS