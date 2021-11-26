Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Central Bank of Belize : Treasury Bill Auction

11/26/2021 | 03:20pm EST
25 Nov 2021

N O T I C E

GOVERNMENT OF BELIZE TREASURY BILLS
ISSUE NUMBER 1/2022

Tenders are invited for an issue of Government of Belize Treasury Bills. The amount of the issue will be $83,200,000.00.

The Bills will be issued in electronic form only evidenced by an electronic book entry in the Central Securities Depository of the Central Bank of Belize in multiples of $200 and will be repayable at par 91 days after issue. They will be issued on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 and will be redeemed on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.

Each tender must be for $200 or a multiple of $200 and must specify to five decimal places the amount, which is offered for each one hundred dollars face value of the Bills sought.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the auction must submit their bid to the Central Bank of Belize electronically or at the designated drop off box no later than 12:00 noon on Friday, 31 December 2021.

The Auction on the Central Securities Depository System (CSD) will be opened from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

Successful bidders should arrange to settle via the Automated Payment & Securities Settlement System of Belize (APSSS).

Bank: Central Bank of Belize
Account: GL1CORP0402627

The Government of Belize reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all tenders in whole or in part.

CENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 20:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
