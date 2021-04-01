Central Bank of Belize : Monthly Economic Highlights – January 2021

Abbreviations and Conventions:

the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated

Notes:

Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been fixed to the US dollar at the rate of

US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.

The 2021 figures in this report are provisional and the figures for 2020 have been revised.

Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and charts.