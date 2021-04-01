Log in
Central Bank of Belize : Monthly Economic Highlights – January 2021

04/01/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Acronyms:

BGA

Banana Growers' Association

BSI

Belize Sugar Industries Limited

BTB

Belize Tourism Board

BTL

Belize Telemedia Limited

CBB

Central Bank of Belize

CDB

Caribbean Development Bank

CGA

Citrus Growers' Association

COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease 2019

CPBL

Citrus Products of Belize Limited

CPI

Consumer Price Index

EU

European Union

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

IDB

Inter-American Development Bank

MOF

Ministry of Finance

SIB

Statistical Institute of Belize

UHS

Universal Health Services

US

United States

Abbreviations and Conventions:

$

the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated

bn

billion

bp

basis point

mn

million

M-o-M

month-on-month

ps

pound solids

TC/TS

long tons cane to long ton sugar

Y-o-Y

year-on-year

Notes:

  1. Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been fixed to the US dollar at the rate of
    US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.
  2. The 2021 figures in this report are provisional and the figures for 2020 have been revised.
  3. Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and charts.
  4. Ratios to GDP for 2021 are based on GDP estimates from the Central Bank of Belize.

i

Central Bank of Belize

Monthly Economic highlights January 2021

Table of Contents

Summary of Economic Indicators

v

Overview

vi

1

Money and Credit

1

Net Foreign Assets

1

Net Domestic Credit

1

Bank Liquidity

2

Interest Rates

3

Credit Union Lending

3

2

Real Sector Developments

5

Domestic Exports

5

Gross Imports

5

Tourist Arrivals

5

Consumer Price Index

6

Sugarcane and Sugar

6

Citrus

7

Banana

8

Petroleum

8

Marine Exports

8

Other Domestic Exports

9

3

Central Government Operations

10

Central Government Domestic Debt

10

Public Sector External Debt

11

Statistical Appendix

12

Central Bank of Belize

ii

Monthly Economic highlights January 2021

List of Charts and Tables

Charts

1.1:

Change in Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System

1

1.2:

Change in Net Domestic Credit of the Banking System

2

1.3:

Change in Domestic Banks' Loans

2

1.4:

Excess Statutory Liquidity

3

1.5:

Weighted Average Interest Rates on New Loans and Deposits

3

1.6:

Change in Credit Unions' Loans

4

2.1:

Domestic Exports

5

2.2:

Gross Imports

5

2.3:

Tourist Arrivals

6

2.4:

Monthly Sugar Production

6

2.5:

Sugar Exports

7

2.6:

Citrus Deliveries

7

2.7:

Citrus Juice Export Volume and Revenue

8

2.8:

Banana Exports

8

2.9:

Marine Export Volume

8

2.10:

Other Domestic Exports

9

3.1:

Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Debt

10

3.2:

Distribution of Interest Payments on Central Government's Domestic Debt

10

3.3:

Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Securities

10

3.4:

External Disbursements to Central Government by Creditor Type

11

3.5:

External Debt Service Payments

11

Tables

A.1:

Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements

12

A.2:

Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System

12

A.3:

Central Bank's Foreign Assets Flows

13

A.4:

Net Domestic Credit

14

A.5:

Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances

15

A.6:

Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances

16

A.7:

Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves

17

A.8:

Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates

17

A.9:

Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates

18

on New Loans and Deposits

A.10: Production of Main Domestic Exports

18

A.11: Main Domestic Exports

19

A.12: Gross Imports by Standard International Trade Classification (SITC)

19

A.13: Tourist Arrivals

19

iii Central Bank of Belize

Monthly Economic highlights January 2021

List of Charts and Tables

A.14: Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by

20

Major Commodity Group

A.15: Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses

20

A.16: Exports of Sugar and Molasses

21

A.17: Citrus Deliveries and Production

21

A.18: Export Sales of Citrus Products

22

A.19: Banana Exports

22

A.20: Marine Exports

23

A.21: Other Domestic Exports

23

A.22: Petroleum Production and Exports

23

A.23: Central Government Revenue and Expenditure

24

A.24: Central Government Domestic Debt

25

A.25: Public Sector External Debt

26

Central Bank of Belize

iv

Monthly Economic highlights January 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
