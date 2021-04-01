Central Bank of Belize : Monthly Economic Highlights – January 2021

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
Acronyms:
BGA
Banana Growers' Association
BSI
Belize Sugar Industries Limited
BTB
Belize Tourism Board
BTL
Belize Telemedia Limited
CBB
Central Bank of Belize
CDB
Caribbean Development Bank
CGA
Citrus Growers' Association
COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease 2019
CPBL
Citrus Products of Belize Limited
CPI
Consumer Price Index
EU
European Union
GDP
Gross Domestic Product
IDB
Inter-American Development Bank
MOF
Ministry of Finance
SIB
Statistical Institute of Belize
UHS
Universal Health Services
US
United States
Abbreviations and Conventions:
$
the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated
bn
billion
bp
basis point
mn
million
M-o-M
month-on-month
ps
pound solids
TC/TS
long tons cane to long ton sugar
Y-o-Y
year-on-year
Notes:
i
Monthly Economic highlights ■ January 2021
Table of Contents
Summary of Economic Indicators
v
Overview
vi
1
Money and Credit
Net Foreign Assets
Net Domestic Credit
Bank Liquidity
2
Interest Rates
3
Credit Union Lending
Real Sector Developments
5
Domestic Exports
Gross Imports
Tourist Arrivals
6
Sugarcane and Sugar
Citrus
7
Banana
8
Petroleum
Marine Exports
Other Domestic Exports
9
Central Government Operations
10
Central Government Domestic Debt
Public Sector External Debt
11
Statistical Appendix
12
ii
List of Charts and Tables
Charts
1.1:
Change in Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
1.2:
Change in Net Domestic Credit of the Banking System
1.3:
Change in Domestic Banks' Loans
1.4:
Excess Statutory Liquidity
1.5:
Weighted Average Interest Rates on New Loans and Deposits
1.6:
Change in Credit Unions' Loans
4
2.1:
2.2:
2.3:
2.4:
Monthly Sugar Production
2.5:
Sugar Exports
2.6:
Citrus Deliveries
2.7:
Citrus Juice Export Volume and Revenue
2.8:
Banana Exports
2.9:
Marine Export Volume
2.10:
3.1:
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Debt
3.2:
Distribution of Interest Payments on Central Government's Domestic Debt
3.3:
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Securities
3.4:
External Disbursements to Central Government by Creditor Type
3.5:
External Debt Service Payments
Tables
A.1:
Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements
A.2:
Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
A.3:
Central Bank's Foreign Assets Flows
13
A.4:
14
A.5:
Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances
15
A.6:
Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances
16
A.7:
Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves
17
A.8:
Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates
A.9:
Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates
18
on New Loans and Deposits
A.10: Production of Main Domestic Exports
A.11: Main Domestic Exports
19
A.12: Gross Imports by Standard International Trade Classification (SITC)
A.13: Tourist Arrivals
iii Central Bank of Belize
Monthly Economic highlights ■ January 2021
List of Charts and Tables
A.14: Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by
20
Major Commodity Group
A.15: Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses
A.16: Exports of Sugar and Molasses
21
A.17: Citrus Deliveries and Production
A.18: Export Sales of Citrus Products
22
A.19: Banana Exports
A.20: Marine Exports
23
A.21: Other Domestic Exports
A.22: Petroleum Production and Exports
A.23: Central Government Revenue and Expenditure
24
A.24: Central Government Domestic Debt
25
A.25: Public Sector External Debt
26
iv
