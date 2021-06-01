Central Bank of Belize : Monthly Economic Highlights – March 2021

|
|
List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
Acronyms:
|
|
BGA
|
Banana Growers' Association
|
BSI
|
Belize Sugar Industries Limited
|
BTB
|
Belize Tourism Board
|
BTL
|
Belize Telemedia Limited
|
CBB
|
Central Bank of Belize
|
CDB
|
Caribbean Development Bank
|
CGA
|
Citrus Growers' Association
|
COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease 2019
|
CPBL
|
Citrus Products of Belize Limited
|
CPI
|
Consumer Price Index
|
EU
|
European Union
|
GDP
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
IDB
|
Inter-American Development Bank
|
MOF
|
Ministry of Finance
|
SIB
|
Statistical Institute of Belize
|
UHS
|
Universal Health Services
|
US
|
United States
Abbreviations and Conventions:
-
the Belize dollar unless otherwise stated
|
bn
|
billion
|
bp
|
basis point
|
mn
|
million
|
M-o-M
|
month-on-month
|
ps
|
pound solids
|
TC/TS
|
long tons cane to long ton sugar
|
Y-o-Y
|
year-on-year
|
YTD
|
year-to-date
|
Notes:
|
|
1.
|
Since May of 1976, the Belize dollar has been xed to the US dollar at the rate of
|
|
US$1.00 = BZ$2.00.
|
2.
|
The 2021 gures in this report are provisional and the gures for 2020 have been
|
|
revised.
-
Unless otherwise indicated, the Central Bank of Belize is the source of all tables and charts.
-
Ratios to GDP for 2021 are based on GDP estimates from the Central Bank of Belize.
Table of Contents
|
Summary of Economic Indicators
|
v
|
Overview
|
vi
|
1
|
Money and Credit
|
1
|
|
Net Foreign Assets
|
1
|
|
Net Domestic Credit
|
1
|
|
Bank Liquidity
|
2
|
|
Interest Rates
|
3
|
|
Credit Union Lending
|
3
|
2
|
Real Sector Developments
|
5
|
|
Domestic Exports
|
5
|
|
Gross Imports
|
5
|
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
5
|
|
Consumer Price Index
|
6
|
|
Sugarcane and Sugar
|
6
|
|
Citrus
|
7
|
|
Banana
|
8
|
|
Petroleum
|
8
|
|
Marine Exports
|
8
|
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
9
|
3
|
Central Government Operations
|
10
|
|
Central Government Domestic Debt
|
10
|
|
Public Sector External Debt
|
11
|
Statistical Appendix
|
13
List of Charts and Tables
Charts
|
1.1
|
Change in Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
|
1
|
1.2
|
Change in Net Domestic Credit of the Banking System
|
2
|
1.3
|
Change in Domestic Banks' Loans
|
2
|
1.4
|
Excess Statutory Liquidity
|
3
|
1.5
|
Weighted Average Interest Rates on New Loans and Deposits
|
3
|
1.6
|
Change in Credit Unions' Loans
|
3
|
2.1
|
Domestic Exports
|
5
|
2.2
|
Gross Imports
|
5
|
2.3
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
6
|
2.4
|
Monthly Sugar Production
|
6
|
2.5
|
Sugar Exports
|
7
|
2.6
|
Citrus Deliveries
|
7
|
2.7
|
Citrus Juice Export Volume and Revenue
|
8
|
2.8
|
Banana Exports
|
8
|
2.9
|
Marine Export Volume
|
8
|
2.10
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
9
|
3.1
|
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Debt
|
10
|
3.2
|
Distribution of Interest Payments on Central Government's Domestic Debt
|
10
|
3.3
|
Distribution of Central Government's Domestic Securities
|
10
|
3.4
|
External Disbursements to Central Government by Creditor Type
|
11
|
3.5
|
External Debt Service Payments
|
11
Tables
|
A.1
|
Factors Responsible for Money Supply Movements
|
13
|
A.2
|
Net Foreign Assets of the Banking System
|
13
|
A.3 Central Bank's Foreign Assets Flows
|
14
|
A.4
|
Net Domestic Credit
|
15
|
A.5
|
Sectoral Composition of Domestic Banks' Loans and Advances
|
16
|
A.6
|
Sectoral Composition of Credit Unions' Loans and Advances
|
17
|
A.7
|
Domestic Banks' Liquidity Position and Cash Reserves
|
18
|
A.8
|
Domestic Banks' Weighted Average Interest Rates
|
18
|
A.9
|
Domestic Banks' (Rolling) Weighted Average Interest Rates
|
19
|
|
on New Loans and Deposits
|
|
A.10 Production of Main Domestic Exports
|
19
|
A.11
|
Domestic Exports
|
20
|
A.12
|
Gross Imports by Standard International Trade Classi cation (SITC)
|
20
|
A.13
|
Tourist Arrivals
|
20
|
|
|
|
List of Charts and Tables
|
|
|
|
|
A.14
|
Percentage Change in Consumer Price Index Components by
|
21
|
|
|
Major Commodity Group
|
|
A.15
|
Sugarcane Deliveries and Production of Sugar and Molasses
|
21
|
A.16
|
Exports of Sugar and Molasses
|
22
|
A.17
|
Citrus Deliveries and Production
|
22
|
A.18
|
Export Sales of Citrus Products
|
23
|
A.19
|
Banana Exports
|
23
|
A.20
|
Marine Exports
|
24
|
A.21
|
Other Domestic Exports
|
24
|
A.22
|
Petroleum Production and Exports
|
24
|
A.23
|
Central Government Revenue and Expenditure
|
25
|
A.24
|
Central Government Domestic Debt
|
26
|
A.25
|
Public Sector External Debt
|
27
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Belize published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:46:02 UTC.