Central Bank of Cyprus : Monetary Financial Institutions (MFIs) Deposits and Loans Statistics

11/26/2020 | 07:17am EST
The Central Bank of Cyprus has today released the MFIs deposits and loans statistics for the reference month of October 2020, which are included in the November 2020 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

Total deposits in October 2020 recorded a net decrease of €114,2 million, compared with a net increase of €36,2 million in September 2020. The annual growth rate stood at -0,5%, compared with -0,6% in September 2020. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €47,9 billion in October 2020.

Total loans in October 2020 recorded a net increase of €64,2 million, compared with a net decrease of €26,8 million in September 2020. The annual growth rate stood at -4,1%, compared with -4,6% in September 2020. The outstanding amount of total loans reached €32,0 billion in October 2020. It should be noted that the suspension of instalments, according to the Decree for the suspension of loan instalments by the Minister of Finance, had an upward impact on the above changes in loans. The suspension of instalments was related to loans from MFIs to households and non-financial corporations amounting to €10,4 billion.

Click here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
