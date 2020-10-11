Log in
Central Bank of Egypt : CPI press release September 2020

10/11/2020 | 05:40am EDT

Central Bank of Egypt

Data Release

October 11, 2020

Monthly headline urban CPI inflation, published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics on October 10, 2020, recorded 0.3 percent in September 2020 compared to zero in the same month of the previous year and to negative 0.2 percent in August 2020. Accordingly, the annual headline inflation rate recorded 3.7 percent in September 2020, compared to 3.4 percent in August 2020.

Monthly core CPI inflation, computed by the Central Bank of Egypt, recorded 0.1 percent in September 2020 compared to negative 2.3 percent in the same month of the previous year and to negative 0.2 percent in August 2020. Accordingly, the annual core inflation rate recorded 3.3 percent in September 2020, compared to 0.8 percent in August 2020.

The spreadsheet including inflation statistics has been posted on the monetary policy link on the website at: http://www.cbe.org.eg/en/MonetaryPolicy/Pages/Inflation.aspx. The monthly inflation note will be published on October 15, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Egypt published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 09:39:04 UTC
