Central Bank of Egypt : Press Release about Balance of Payments Performance in the First Quarter...

During July/Sept. 2020, Egypt's transactions with the external world demonstrated its resilience and ability to weather the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall BOP registered a slight deficit of US$ 69.2 million, compared to a deficit of US$ 3.5 billion in the preceding quarter (April/June 2020), and compared to a surplus of US$ 227 million in the corresponding quarter (July/September 2019).

The current account deficit witnessed an improvement of 27.2% compared to the preceding quarter (April/June 2020) to post US$

2.8 billion (against US$ 3.8 billion). When compared to the corresponding quarter (July/Sept 2019), the current account deficit widened from just US$ 1.4 billion, which is an expected temporary increase in the deficit due to the travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, causing tourism sector to register US$ 0.8 billion (compared to US$ 4.2 billion from the preceding corresponding quarter).