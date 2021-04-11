Central Bank of Egypt : Monetary Policy Report 2020 IV

The Initial Conditions

Globally, economic activity is expected to have contin- ued to contract in 2020 Q4, albeit at a softer pace compared to 2020 Q3. World trade began to slightly recover some of the losses incurred in the first half of 2020, while inflation continued to decelerate in 2020 Q4. International oil prices have continued to rise, reaching a post-pandemic peak to date in February 2021. Capital inflows into emerging markets contin- ued to increase during the period between November 2020 and January 2021, supported by the accommo- dative global financial conditions, and the continued rollout of vaccines.

Global economic activity continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent measures taken to curb its spread. As a result, growth in Egypt's external environment is expected to have continued to contract by 3.0% in 2020 Q4, albeit at a softer pace compared to the negative 3.5% registered in preceding quarter. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of negative global growth in Egypt's external environment. However, growth is expected to slightly return to positive territory in 2021 Q1.

More specifically, economic activity in advanced economies continued contracting by 3.4% in 2020 Q4, compared to negative 3.3% in 2020 Q3 and negative 10.2% in 2020 Q2. The deterioration in growth in advanced economies in 2020 Q4 was mostly driven by a sharp 5.0% contraction in the Euro Area, despite the softer broad-based contractions in the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. On a similar note, emerging economies-economic activity also registered negative growth during 2020 Q3, however, with a marked improvement compared to the preceding quarters. Growth recorded negative 0.2% during 2020 Q3, from negative 2.0% in 2020 Q2. The notable easing of the negative growth emanated from the continued positive growth exhibited by China, which mostly offset the contractions witnessed in India, Russia, and Brazil. Recent data from China points to an expected recovery in overall emerging market economies growth during 2020 Q4, alongside the continued softening of the contraction in the other emerging market economies.