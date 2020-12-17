Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.12.17.-2021.01.06.)

|
Out of the Box: Euro a magnet for central banks, again, 17/12/2020
EU
https://www.esm.europa.eu/blog/out-box-euro-magnet-central-banks-again
Blog
Will new monetary policy frameworks succeed in achieving inflation targets?, 21/12/2020
OECD
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2020/12/21/will-new-monetary-policy-frameworks-succeed-in-achieving-
Press Release
The globalisation of inflation in the European emerging countries, 22/12/2020
BIS
https://www.bis.org/publ/work915.htm
Working Paper
This paper studies inflation globalisation in the European emerging countries by measuring inflation co-
movement across the region and assessing how local inflation rates reacted to global factors. The
analysis covers central and eastern European countries which are members of the European Union but
do not currently belong to the euro area. The results confirm sizeable inflation co-movement and a
significant influence exerted by global factors on the inflation rate in emerging Europe.
Keywords: inflation, globalisation, emerging countries
The central bank balance sheet as a policy tool: past, present and future, 23/12/2020
BIS
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/the-central-bank-balance-
Research Hub
|
Working Paper
This paper focuses on what has been learned from the past decade of previously unconventional
monetary policy measures and the emerging lessons from the effects of monetary policy responses to
the Covid shock. The paper explores two observations from recent quantitative easing (QE) policies in
detail.
Keywords: monetary policy, financial stability, central bank balance sheet, quantitative easing, reserves.
Uncertainty and voting on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, 23/12/2020
BIS
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/uncertainty-and-voting-
Research Hub
|
Working Paper
Differences of opinion are a natural and vital part of monetary policy making by committee. With the
appropriate stance for monetary policy both unobservable and uncertain, individual policymakers need
to synthesise a wide range of information, including the views of other committee members. Using a
novel measure of views that we construct from text analysis of the Bank of England Monetary Policy
Committee's minutes and speeches, we show that both individual economic assessments and broader
committee views are important in explaining individual voting.
Keywords: central bank communication, committees, monetary policy, uncertainty.
The COVID-19 shock and a fiscal-monetary policy mix in a monetary union, 23/12/2020
BIS
https://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2020/2020-1313/en_tema_1313.pdf
|
Working Paper
This paper evaluates the macroeconomic effects of a monetary and fiscal policy mix implemented in a
two-region monetary union in response to the COVID-19 shock. The pandemic is modelled as a mix of
recessionary demand and supply shocks affecting both regions simultaneously and symmetrically,
under two assumptions: the effective lower bound (ELB) constrains the monetary policy rate; and a
fraction of households, labelled 'hand-to-mouth' (HTM), consume all their available income in every
period.
Keywords: monetary policy, fiscal policy, effective lower bound.
