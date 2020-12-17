Log in
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.12.17.-2021.01.06.)

01/07/2021
NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2020. december 17. - 2021. január 6.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

6

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

9

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA........................................................

14

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS ...........................................................................

15

6.

PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.....................................................................................

17

7.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .......................................................................................................................

18

8.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

19

9.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

23

10.

SZANÁLÁS..................................................................................................................................

25

11.

STATISZTIKA ..............................................................................................................................

25

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Q&A on Twitter

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in201218~4e77c2d9e6.en.html

Interview

Interview on Twitter with Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted and

published on 17 December 2020

The potential long-term effects of the coronavirus crisis on the economy and on monetary policy

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r201221c.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Dr Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and Chair of the Board of

Speech

Directors of the Bank for International Settlements, at the Humboldt University of Berlin, virtual event,

16 December 2020.

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2021, 01/06/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2021/html/ecb.fst210106.en.html

Press Release

Related commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2021/html/ecb.fs210106.en.html

Monetary developments in the euro area: November 2020, 05/01/2021

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/md/html/ecb.md2011~5d330fa88c.en.html

Press Release

Related table:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pdf/md/ecb.md2011_annex~0bd5940f36.en.pdf?34a87aebd1ab09

df29423051d6f55712

Letter from the ECB President to Ms Julie Lechanteux, MEP, on monetary policy, 29/12/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter201229_Lechanteux~da835d9fe4.en.pdf?0

Letter

75d6488f16dc299c34ab6352d14af0c

Letter from the ECB President to Mr Marco Zanni, Ms Francesca Donato, Mr Valentino Grant and Mr

ECB

Antonio Maria Rinaldi, MEPs, on monetary policy, 29/12/2020

Letter

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter201229_Zanni_Donato_Grant_Rinaldi_1~9f

22218550.en.pdf?01718c13feef679f9d28036bc62a2a9b

Letter from the ECB President to several MEPs, on monetary policy, 29/12/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter201229_Urtasun_Ruiz_Devesa~8c3f04f65b

Letter

.en.pdf?796e180a800e83f3a4954868994aeca7

Letter from the ECB President to Ms Manon Aubry, MEP, on monetary policy, 29/12/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter201229_Aubry~82873a5b54.en.pdf?aa623

Letter

7ee0a9ff23bf32ab7b95d85174f

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020, 28/12/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst201229.en.html

Press Release

Related commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs201229.en.html

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 18 December 2020, 22/12/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst201222.en.html

Press Release

Related commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs201222.en.html

3

Out of the Box: Euro a magnet for central banks, again, 17/12/2020

EU

https://www.esm.europa.eu/blog/out-box-euro-magnet-central-banks-again

Blog

Will new monetary policy frameworks succeed in achieving inflation targets?, 21/12/2020

OECD

https://oecdecoscope.blog/2020/12/21/will-new-monetary-policy-frameworks-succeed-in-achieving-

Press Release

inflation-targets/

The globalisation of inflation in the European emerging countries, 22/12/2020

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work915.htm

Working Paper

This paper studies inflation globalisation in the European emerging countries by measuring inflation co-

movement across the region and assessing how local inflation rates reacted to global factors. The

analysis covers central and eastern European countries which are members of the European Union but

do not currently belong to the euro area. The results confirm sizeable inflation co-movement and a

significant influence exerted by global factors on the inflation rate in emerging Europe.

Keywords: inflation, globalisation, emerging countries

The central bank balance sheet as a policy tool: past, present and future, 23/12/2020

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/the-central-bank-balance-

Research Hub

sheet-as-a-policy-tool-past-present-and-future.pdf

Working Paper

This paper focuses on what has been learned from the past decade of previously unconventional

monetary policy measures and the emerging lessons from the effects of monetary policy responses to

the Covid shock. The paper explores two observations from recent quantitative easing (QE) policies in

detail.

Keywords: monetary policy, financial stability, central bank balance sheet, quantitative easing, reserves.

Uncertainty and voting on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, 23/12/2020

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/uncertainty-and-voting-

Research Hub

on-the-bank-of-englands-monetary-policy-committee.pdf

Working Paper

Differences of opinion are a natural and vital part of monetary policy making by committee. With the

appropriate stance for monetary policy both unobservable and uncertain, individual policymakers need

to synthesise a wide range of information, including the views of other committee members. Using a

novel measure of views that we construct from text analysis of the Bank of England Monetary Policy

Committee's minutes and speeches, we show that both individual economic assessments and broader

committee views are important in explaining individual voting.

Keywords: central bank communication, committees, monetary policy, uncertainty.

The COVID-19 shock and a fiscal-monetary policy mix in a monetary union, 23/12/2020

BIS

https://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2020/2020-1313/en_tema_1313.pdf

Research Hub

Working Paper

This paper evaluates the macroeconomic effects of a monetary and fiscal policy mix implemented in a

two-region monetary union in response to the COVID-19 shock. The pandemic is modelled as a mix of

recessionary demand and supply shocks affecting both regions simultaneously and symmetrically,

under two assumptions: the effective lower bound (ELB) constrains the monetary policy rate; and a

fraction of households, labelled 'hand-to-mouth' (HTM), consume all their available income in every

period.

Keywords: monetary policy, fiscal policy, effective lower bound.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
