Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.12.17.-2021.01.06.)

Out of the Box: Euro a magnet for central banks, again, 17/12/2020 EU

Will new monetary policy frameworks succeed in achieving inflation targets?, 21/12/2020 OECD

https://oecdecoscope.blog/2020/12/21/will-new-monetary-policy-frameworks-succeed-in-achieving- Press Release

The globalisation of inflation in the European emerging countries, 22/12/2020 BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work915.htm Working Paper

This paper studies inflation globalisation in the European emerging countries by measuring inflation co-

movement across the region and assessing how local inflation rates reacted to global factors. The

analysis covers central and eastern European countries which are members of the European Union but

do not currently belong to the euro area. The results confirm sizeable inflation co-movement and a

significant influence exerted by global factors on the inflation rate in emerging Europe.

Keywords: inflation, globalisation, emerging countries

The central bank balance sheet as a policy tool: past, present and future, 23/12/2020 BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/the-central-bank-balance- Research Hub

sheet-as-a-policy-tool-past-present-and-future.pdf Working Paper

This paper focuses on what has been learned from the past decade of previously unconventional

monetary policy measures and the emerging lessons from the effects of monetary policy responses to

the Covid shock. The paper explores two observations from recent quantitative easing (QE) policies in

detail.

Keywords: monetary policy, financial stability, central bank balance sheet, quantitative easing, reserves.

Uncertainty and voting on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, 23/12/2020 BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/uncertainty-and-voting- Research Hub

on-the-bank-of-englands-monetary-policy-committee.pdf Working Paper

Differences of opinion are a natural and vital part of monetary policy making by committee. With the

appropriate stance for monetary policy both unobservable and uncertain, individual policymakers need

to synthesise a wide range of information, including the views of other committee members. Using a

novel measure of views that we construct from text analysis of the Bank of England Monetary Policy

Committee's minutes and speeches, we show that both individual economic assessments and broader

committee views are important in explaining individual voting.

Keywords: central bank communication, committees, monetary policy, uncertainty.

The COVID-19 shock and a fiscal-monetary policy mix in a monetary union, 23/12/2020 BIS

https://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2020/2020-1313/en_tema_1313.pdf Research Hub

Working Paper

This paper evaluates the macroeconomic effects of a monetary and fiscal policy mix implemented in a

two-region monetary union in response to the COVID-19 shock. The pandemic is modelled as a mix of

recessionary demand and supply shocks affecting both regions simultaneously and symmetrically,

under two assumptions: the effective lower bound (ELB) constrains the monetary policy rate; and a

fraction of households, labelled 'hand-to-mouth' (HTM), consume all their available income in every

period.