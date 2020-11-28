Central Bank of Hungary : World FinTech Festival in Budapest to be hosted for the first time from 8 to 9 December 2020, in Partnership with Singapore FinTech Festival 2020

Budapest, 28 November 2020 - The World FinTech Festival in Budapest will be hosted for the first time in Hungary between 8-9 December in partnership with Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2020.

The SFF is the world's largest Fintech event organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The fifth edition of SFF will run from 7 to 11 December 2020, featuring a unique hybrid format that combines a 24-hour online event platform with over 40 global satellite events in Fintech hubs around the world, comprising digital and physical formats. Budapest is one of the location partners of the SFF to host an online event. As part of the World FinTech Festival in Budapest, Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)'s program will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationships between Singapore and Hungary, and will highlight the potential in the generally applicable instant payment system in Hungary for empowering the payments service providers with new customer offer possibilities. The World FinTech Festival in Budapest will also focus on other key topics such as cybersecurity, financial inclusion, and green and sustainable finance.

This year's SFF will bring together international leaders in finance, business, government, technology and academia. The theme of this year's event is 'People and Talent', which is critical to addressing global challenges, especially those brought about by the pandemic. These will be addressed at the FinTech Festival through five dedicated summits - Economic Summit, Infrastructure Summit, Impact Summit, Investor Summit and Talent Summit.

Anikó Szombati, Chief Digital Officer of MNB stated that, 'Our goal is on the one hand to help the digital transformation of the financial system, which has gained utmost importance due to the long term impacts of the pandemic situation, and on the other hand, putting Budapest on the global map by supporting an active FinTech ecosystem in Hungary.'

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS, said, 'SFF 2020 will unite the Fintech community in a global movement to tackle key challenges including pandemic recovery and sustainable and green finance. From the active presence of global financial and technology companies, to a growing talent pool of digitalisation experts, Hungary is a growing innovation hub. We are delighted to welcome Hungary as a key partner to host the Budapest edition of the World FinTech Festival, to facilitate the exchange of learnings between Hungarian Fintechs and the global community at SFF in December.'

The MNB welcomes both the Hungarian and the international audience to participate in the event. To learn more about SFF 2020, please visit: www.fintechfestival.sg. Register for SFF tickets here.

About the SFF

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is the world's largest FinTech festival and a global platform for the FinTech community comprising FinTech players, technopreneurs, policy makers, financial industry leaders, investors including private equity players and venture capitalists, and academics. In 2019, SFF and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) saw more than 60,000 participants from almost 140 countries and featured highlights such as the FinTech Conference, the FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator, Innovation Lab Crawl and Industry Networking and Workshops. The SFF is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings. Find out more at www.fintechfestival.sg.