|
Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.06.03-06.09.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2021. június 3. - június 9.
|
|
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
|
1.
|
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
|
3
|
3.
|
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
|
4
|
4.
|
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
|
6
|
5.
|
ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................
|
7
|
6.
|
MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................
|
8
|
7.
|
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ..................................................................................................
|
9
|
8.
|
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
|
12
|
9.
|
SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
10.
|
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
|
13
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Economic activity, prices, and monetary policy in Japan
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r210609d.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech (via webcast) by Mr Seiji Adachi, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting
|
Speech
|
with local leaders, Shizuoka, 2 June 2021
|
|
|
|
The natural interest rate in China, 09/06/2021
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work949.htm
|
Working Paper
|
The authors estimate the natural interest rate in China. The natural interest rate averaged between 3
|
|
and 5 per cent between the late 1990s and 2010, but declined over the next decade to around 2 per
|
|
cent. The authors attribute around two-thirds of the decline in China's natural interest rate to a lower
|
|
rate of potential output growth. As the decline in the natural interest rate in China mirrors that observed
|
|
in many other economies, it is possible that global factors explain part of the decline in the natural rate
|
|
not explained by lower growth.
|
|
|
|
Macro Notes: EM Central Banks Respond to Higher Inflation, 09/06/2021
|
IIF
|
https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4451/Macro-Notes-EM-Central-Banks-Respond-to-Higher-
|
Publication*
|
Inflation
|
|
As the global economy is recovering from the COVID-19 shock, so are many EM. Alongside, inflation has
|
|
picked up, prompting many central banks to respond. Still, headline and core inflation remain well-
|
|
behaved in historical comparison. Higher rates mean some EM could find it increasingly difficult to
|
|
finance debt.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
-
Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhető előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.
3
|
Adverse scenario for the ESMA 2021 EU-wide central counterparty stress test, 07/06/2021
|
ESRB
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/mppa/stress/shared/pdf/esrb.stress_test210601~25e89db9a8.en.pdf?2
|
Publication
|
6c6a0c1ba41bc646bdd6387aafee36c
|
|
In accordance with its mandate, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in cooperation
|
|
with the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), initiates and coordinates EU-wide stress tests to assess
|
|
the resilience of central counterparties (CCPs) in the face of adverse market developments. ESMA plans
|
|
to conduct its fourth stress test for CCPs in 2021 and has asked the ESRB to provide the adverse market
|
|
scenario for that exercise. The European Central Bank (ECB), in close cooperation with the ESRB and
|
|
ESMA, has developed the relevant narrative and calibrated the adverse scenario set out in this
|
|
document1, [which has been approved by the ESRB's General Board and submitted to ESMA].
|
|
|
|
Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release and Statement by the Executive Director for the
|
IMF
|
People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 08/06/2021
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/04/Peoples-Republic-of-China-Hong-Kong-
|
|
Special-Administrative-Region-Financial-System-Stability-50197
|
|
The main macro-financial risks relate to extensive linkages to Mainland China, stretched real estate
|
|
valuations, and exposure to shifts in global market and domestic risk sentiment, compounded by
|
|
escalating U.S.-China tensions. Stress tests show that the financial system is resilient to severe macro-
|
|
financial shocks, but there are pockets of vulnerabilities in foreign bank branches, investment funds,
|
|
households, and nonfinancial corporates. Hong Kong SAR's financial sector is also exposed to physical
|
|
and transition risks from climate change.
|
|
|
|
Core investors turn away from developed sovereign bonds, 09/06/2021
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2021/06/core-investors-turn-away-from-developed-sovereign-
|
Commentary
|
bonds/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
|
Developed market sovereign bond issuers face declining demand from one of their core investor bases,
|
|
according to the results of a survey conducted by OMFIF. Many global public investors are turning to
|
|
riskier asset classes to maintain or increase returns, the survey found. Their reduced appetite for higher-
|
|
rated sovereign bonds will concern debt management offices hoping for a return to more normal
|
|
markets.
|
|
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
|
Transparency in the banking sector
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r210604e.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the Banking Law
|
Speech
|
Conference, organized by the Malaga Lawyers' Association, 4 June 2021
|
|
|
|
Jet flight, mail bags, and banking regulation
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r210604a.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech (via webcast) by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors
|
Speech
|
of the Federal Reserve System, at the Prudential Regulation Conference, 3 June 2021
|
|
|
|
The Commission publishes a list of indicators to monitor progress towards the CMU objectives,
|
EU
|
09/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/210609-capital-markets-union-indicators_en
|
|
|
|
EBA makes recommendations for reducing supervisory reporting costs, 07/06/2021
|
EBA
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-makes-recommendations-reducing-supervisory-reporting-costs
|
Press Release
|
|
|
EBA updates list of risk indicators and analysis tools, 07/06/2021
|
EBA
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-updates-list-risk-indicators-and-analysis-tools
|
Press Release
|
|
|
EBA launches second consultation on its technical standards on the calculation of the EUR 30bn
|
EBA
|
threshold for investment firms, 07/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-second-consultation-its-technical-standards-calculation-
|
|
eur-30bn-threshold-investment
|
|
|
|
EBA consults on technical standards on crowdfunding service providers, 04/06/2021
|
EBA
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-technical-standards-crowdfunding-service-providers
|
Press Release
|
|
|
EBA updates technical standards in view of its 2022 benchmarking of internal approaches, 03/06/2021
|
EBA
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-updates-technical-standards-view-its-2022-benchmarking-internal-
|
Press Release
|
approaches
|
|
|
|
EBA releases a new erratum (erratum 3) of the taxonomy package on reporting framework 3.0.1,
|
EBA
|
03/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-releases-new-erratum-erratum-3-taxonomy-package-reporting-
|
|
framework-301
|
|
|
|
EBA issues Opinion on measures to address macroprudential risk following notification by French High
|
EBA
|
Council for Financial Stability (HCSF), 03/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-issues-opinion-measures-address-macroprudential-risk-following-
|
|
notification-french-high-0
|
|
|
|
EBA published its 2020 Annual Report, 03/06/2021
|
EBA
|
https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-published-its-2020-annual-report
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Bankruptcy of Gefion Finans A/S under frivillig likvidation (formerly Gefion Insurance A/S),
|
EIOPA
|
08/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/bankruptcy-of-gefion-finans-under-frivillig-likvidation-
|
|
formerly-gefion-insurance_en
|
|
|
|
EIOPA issues Guidelines on the supervisory reporting for the Pan-European Personal Pension Product,
|
EIOPA
|
04/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-issues-guidelines-supervisory-reporting-pan-european-
|
|
personal-pension-product_en
|
|
|
|
EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term
|
EIOPA
|
Structures - end-May 2021, 03/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-publishes-monthly-technical-information-solvency-ii-
|
|
relevant-risk-free-interest-rate-0_en
|
|
|
|
Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end May
|
EIOPA
|
2021, 03/06/2021
|
Press Release
|
https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/monthly-update-of-symmetric-adjustment-of-equity-capital-
|
|
charge-solvency-ii-%E2%80%93-end-may-2021_en
|
|
|
|
ESMA issues an opinion on Product Intervention Measures on Turbos, 08/06/2021
|
ESMA
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-opinion-product-intervention-
|
Press Release
|
measures-turbos
|
|
|
|
|