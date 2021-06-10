Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank of Hungary : Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2021.06.03-06.09.)

06/10/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2021. június 3. - június 9.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

3

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

4

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

6

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

7

6.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................

8

7.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ..................................................................................................

9

8.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

12

9.

SZANÁLÁS......................................................................................................................................

13

10.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

13

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Economic activity, prices, and monetary policy in Japan

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210609d.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech (via webcast) by Mr Seiji Adachi, Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, at a meeting

Speech

with local leaders, Shizuoka, 2 June 2021

The natural interest rate in China, 09/06/2021

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work949.htm

Working Paper

The authors estimate the natural interest rate in China. The natural interest rate averaged between 3

and 5 per cent between the late 1990s and 2010, but declined over the next decade to around 2 per

cent. The authors attribute around two-thirds of the decline in China's natural interest rate to a lower

rate of potential output growth. As the decline in the natural interest rate in China mirrors that observed

in many other economies, it is possible that global factors explain part of the decline in the natural rate

not explained by lower growth.

Macro Notes: EM Central Banks Respond to Higher Inflation, 09/06/2021

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4451/Macro-Notes-EM-Central-Banks-Respond-to-Higher-

Publication*

Inflation

As the global economy is recovering from the COVID-19 shock, so are many EM. Alongside, inflation has

picked up, prompting many central banks to respond. Still, headline and core inflation remain well-

behaved in historical comparison. Higher rates mean some EM could find it increasingly difficult to

finance debt.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

LIBOR transition in the final stage - there will be no Deus ex Machina

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210608d.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Masayoshi Amamiya, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan, at the NIKKEI Financial

Speech

Online Seminar, held by Nikkei, 8 June 2021

The Euro area sovereign debt markets in the crisis - role and impact on financial stability perspectives

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210608a.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Denis Beau, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of France, at the Risk Live 2021,

Speech

7 June 2021

IMF Executive Board Concludes Financial System Stability Assessment with Hong Kong SAR,

IMF

08/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2021/06/08/pr21163-hong-kong-sar-imf-executive-board-

concludes-financial-system-stability-assessment

  • Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhető előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.

3

Adverse scenario for the ESMA 2021 EU-wide central counterparty stress test, 07/06/2021

ESRB

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/mppa/stress/shared/pdf/esrb.stress_test210601~25e89db9a8.en.pdf?2

Publication

6c6a0c1ba41bc646bdd6387aafee36c

In accordance with its mandate, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in cooperation

with the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), initiates and coordinates EU-wide stress tests to assess

the resilience of central counterparties (CCPs) in the face of adverse market developments. ESMA plans

to conduct its fourth stress test for CCPs in 2021 and has asked the ESRB to provide the adverse market

scenario for that exercise. The European Central Bank (ECB), in close cooperation with the ESRB and

ESMA, has developed the relevant narrative and calibrated the adverse scenario set out in this

document1, [which has been approved by the ESRB's General Board and submitted to ESMA].

Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release and Statement by the Executive Director for the

IMF

People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 08/06/2021

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/04/Peoples-Republic-of-China-Hong-Kong-

Special-Administrative-Region-Financial-System-Stability-50197

The main macro-financial risks relate to extensive linkages to Mainland China, stretched real estate

valuations, and exposure to shifts in global market and domestic risk sentiment, compounded by

escalating U.S.-China tensions. Stress tests show that the financial system is resilient to severe macro-

financial shocks, but there are pockets of vulnerabilities in foreign bank branches, investment funds,

households, and nonfinancial corporates. Hong Kong SAR's financial sector is also exposed to physical

and transition risks from climate change.

Core investors turn away from developed sovereign bonds, 09/06/2021

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2021/06/core-investors-turn-away-from-developed-sovereign-

Commentary

bonds/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Developed market sovereign bond issuers face declining demand from one of their core investor bases,

according to the results of a survey conducted by OMFIF. Many global public investors are turning to

riskier asset classes to maintain or increase returns, the survey found. Their reduced appetite for higher-

rated sovereign bonds will concern debt management offices hoping for a return to more normal

markets.

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS

Transparency in the banking sector

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210604e.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Ms Margarita Delgado, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, at the Banking Law

Speech

Conference, organized by the Malaga Lawyers' Association, 4 June 2021

Jet flight, mail bags, and banking regulation

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r210604a.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech (via webcast) by Mr Randal K Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors

Speech

of the Federal Reserve System, at the Prudential Regulation Conference, 3 June 2021

The Commission publishes a list of indicators to monitor progress towards the CMU objectives,

EU

09/06/2021

Press Release

https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/210609-capital-markets-union-indicators_en

4

EBA makes recommendations for reducing supervisory reporting costs, 07/06/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-makes-recommendations-reducing-supervisory-reporting-costs

Press Release

EBA updates list of risk indicators and analysis tools, 07/06/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-updates-list-risk-indicators-and-analysis-tools

Press Release

EBA launches second consultation on its technical standards on the calculation of the EUR 30bn

EBA

threshold for investment firms, 07/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-second-consultation-its-technical-standards-calculation-

eur-30bn-threshold-investment

EBA consults on technical standards on crowdfunding service providers, 04/06/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-technical-standards-crowdfunding-service-providers

Press Release

EBA updates technical standards in view of its 2022 benchmarking of internal approaches, 03/06/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-updates-technical-standards-view-its-2022-benchmarking-internal-

Press Release

approaches

EBA releases a new erratum (erratum 3) of the taxonomy package on reporting framework 3.0.1,

EBA

03/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-releases-new-erratum-erratum-3-taxonomy-package-reporting-

framework-301

EBA issues Opinion on measures to address macroprudential risk following notification by French High

EBA

Council for Financial Stability (HCSF), 03/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-issues-opinion-measures-address-macroprudential-risk-following-

notification-french-high-0

EBA published its 2020 Annual Report, 03/06/2021

EBA

https://www.eba.europa.eu/eba-published-its-2020-annual-report

Press Release

Bankruptcy of Gefion Finans A/S under frivillig likvidation (formerly Gefion Insurance A/S),

EIOPA

08/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/bankruptcy-of-gefion-finans-under-frivillig-likvidation-

formerly-gefion-insurance_en

EIOPA issues Guidelines on the supervisory reporting for the Pan-European Personal Pension Product,

EIOPA

04/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-issues-guidelines-supervisory-reporting-pan-european-

personal-pension-product_en

EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term

EIOPA

Structures - end-May 2021, 03/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-publishes-monthly-technical-information-solvency-ii-

relevant-risk-free-interest-rate-0_en

Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end May

EIOPA

2021, 03/06/2021

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/monthly-update-of-symmetric-adjustment-of-equity-capital-

charge-solvency-ii-%E2%80%93-end-may-2021_en

ESMA issues an opinion on Product Intervention Measures on Turbos, 08/06/2021

ESMA

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-opinion-product-intervention-

Press Release

measures-turbos

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aCELLECTIS S A  : Corporate Presentation - June 2021
PU
11:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Call for Code App Uses AI to Make Homes Safer and More Resilient
PU
11:34aSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES  : Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
PU
11:33aTesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche
RE
11:33aEVERFUEL A/S  : starts hydrogen fueling in Norway with delivery of the Hvam H2 station
AQ
11:32aTHE LATEST : India asks China to facilitate essential travel
AQ
11:32aKNOWIT  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue of up to SEK 500 million
AQ
11:32aIRRAS  : intends to carry out a directed issue of shares
AQ
11:32aQ LINEA  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue
AQ
11:32a&LSQUO;CONNECTIONS WITH SARAH FRANKLIN' : Highlights from a New Original Series on Marketing Transformation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices boosted by rising U.S. inflation
2Dollar oscillates as market digests U.S. inflation data, ECB
3Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data
4UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS