Central Bank of Iceland : Minutes of the Financial Stability Committee meeting in September 2020

10/27/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

27 October 2020

[Link]

The minutes of the Central Bank of Iceland Financial Stability Committee's (FSN) meeting of 21-22 September 2020 have now been published. At the meeting, the Committee discussed, among other things, financial stability developments and prospects, the economic situation, developments in the domestic financial markets, the position of and risk in the financial system and in the operations of individual financial institutions, the real estate market, financial market infrastructure, and the financial cycle. The FSN decided to hold the countercyclical capital buffer unchanged in accordance with its announcement of 18 March.

The minutes can be found here: Minutes of the Central Bank of Iceland Financial Stability Committee


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 16:04:00 UTC

