Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Iceland : Survey of market expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:21am EST

11 November 2020

[Link]

The Central Bank of Iceland conducted a survey of market agents' expectations over the period from 2-4 November. A total of 29 agents in the bond market, including banks, pension funds, mutual and investment funds, securities brokers, and licensed asset management firms were invited to participate. Responses were received from 26 market participants, giving a response ratio of 90%.

Highlights

The survey findings indicate that market agents expect inflation to average 3.7% in Q4/2020 and just under 3.8% in Q1/2021. Thereafter, they expect it to subside but to remain above the Bank's inflation target until Q3/2021. This is a higher inflation rate than according to the August survey, when they projected that inflation would peak at just under 3% in Q3/2020 and then begin to ease, aligning with the target in Q2/2021. Expectations one, two, five, and ten years ahead were unchanged since the last survey, however, at around 2.5%. The survey indicates that respondents expect the króna to appreciate in the coming term, with the EURISK exchange rate measuring 158 in one year's time.

According to the median response, market agents expect the Central Bank's key interest rate to remain 1% until the end of 2021 and rise thereafter, measuring 1.25% in two years' time. This is a higher rate than survey participants expected in August, when they projected that the Bank's key rate would fall by 0.25 percentage points in Q4/2020, to 0.75%, where it would remain until Q3/2021.

Most respondents consider the monetary stance appropriate at present, or 60%, up from just under 50% in the previous survey. On the other hand, the share who consider the monetary stance too loose declined from 23% to 12%. The share of respondents who consider the monetary stance too tight held steady at about 30%.

The overall range of responses on short-term inflation expectations was narrower in this survey than in the previous one, while for two-year expectations the range was slightly wider. The interquartile range was about the same, however. Market agents' responses on interest rate expectations also lay in a narrower range now than in the previous survey, with the exception of two-year expectations, where the range was wider. The range of responses on the exchange rate outlook one year ahead was narrower in this survey, while for the exchange rate outlook two years it was slightly wider.

In this survey, market agents were asked what they considered to be the main reasons for the depreciation of the króna since the summer. The reasons they cited were reduced capital inflows due to COVID-19-related difficulties in key export sectors, increased outflows stemming from non-residents' investment sales and pension funds' increased foreign investment, and a bleaker economic outlook coupled with greater uncertainty, which had put downward pressure on the króna. Finally, they noted that the prospect of a further depreciation had given owners of foreign currency an incentive to postpone converting it to krónur, thereby maintaining the downward pressure.

More here: Survey of market expectations


Back

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aOil rises on hopes for COVID-19 vaccine, declining U.S. crude stocks
RE
04:41aEU-UK TRADE TALKS SET TO GO PAST MID-NOVEMBER DEADLINE : sources
RE
04:27aFederal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games
RE
04:23aSSE : commits to ‘net zero' carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest
PU
04:21aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Survey of market expectations
PU
04:17aWater and Sanitation on Vaal dam water levels
PU
04:17aStatistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 12 Nov
PU
04:17aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : US–SA business and investment roundtable
PU
04:11aDollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes
RE
04:10aStocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-inspired rotation ploughs on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4MODERNA, INC. : Why Pfizer?s ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon
5ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group