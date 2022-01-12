Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (Clone)

01/12/2022 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Central Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm - Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (Clone)
12 January 2022Press Release

It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Ireland ('Central Bank') that Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (Ireland) - https://platformcapitalucits-icav.com/ has been operating as an investment firm / investment business firm in the State in the absence of appropriate authorisations.

This unauthorised firm has cloned the details of a fund called Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (C145196) which is authorised by the Central Bank.

It should be noted that there is no connectionwhatsoever between the Central Bank authorised fund and the unauthorised entity that has cloned its details.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm to provide financial services in and from Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation for which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm that is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Fraudsters are increasingly using legitimate firms' details to add an air of legitimacy to their fraud. The fraudsters will 'borrow' some or all of the legitimate information of an authorised / legitimate firm for the purpose of this fraud. They may quote authorisation numbers / company registration numbers and links to seemingly legitimate websites and even provide the real address of an authorised / legitimate firm. Consumers are advised to check our register to verify a firm's details and to call the firm back directly using its advertised phone number.

For further information, please visit the Avoiding Scams and Unauthorised Activity section of the Central Bank's website.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms / persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

Notes to editors

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aJEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:41aImmuron in Research Agreement for Travelan With U.S. Defense Dept
DJ
11:39aDollar off lows as U.S. inflation test looms
RE
11:39aAnalysis Shows The Kroger Co.'s Supermarket Divisions in Western States Pays Hourly Associates More Than Their Peers in The Retail Industry Overall
PR
11:38aHYZON MOTORS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:37aAnalysis-A people's Fed? It's starting to at least look that way
RE
11:36aMoroccan Economic Growth Could Accelerate with the Full Implementation of Broad-Based Reforms
PU
11:36aMOROCCO ECONOMIC MONITOR, FALL 2021 : From Recovery to Acceleration- Executive Summary
PU
11:36aPOU CHEN : Supplement to the announcement of explanation of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.
PU
11:36aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (Clone)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Philips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
3Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS