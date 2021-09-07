Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank of Ireland issues warning on unauthorised firm - Loans in Ireland

09/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Central Bank of Ireland issues warning on unauthorised firm - Loans in Ireland
07 September 2021Press Release

The Central Bank of Ireland ('Central Bank') today (7 September 2021) published the name of an unauthorised firm, Loans in Ireland (Ireland and France) - www.loansinireland.com(no longer operational)-in order to warn the public that it isnot authorised by the Central Bank to provide financial services.

Loans in Irelandis advertising loans on its website but it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank as a retail credit firm.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation that the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should check the Central Bank registers online to find out if a firm/person they are dealing with is authorised. Consumers should be wary of advertisements offering loans from unauthorised firms or persons.

There are some general steps that individuals should take before dealing with firms/persons that purport to offer financial services:

  • If you are buying a financial product such as a loan, insurance, investment, or pension, or engaging a financial service such as investment advice, only deal with a Central Bank-authorised firm/person - check our Register to see if the firm/person is registered. Always access the Register from our website, rather than through links in emails or on a firm's/person's website.
  • Always double-check the URL and contact details of a firm/person in case it is a 'clone firm/person' pretending to be an authorised firm/person, such as your bank or a genuine investment firm.
  • Check the list of unauthorised firms. If the firm/person is not on our list, do not assume it is legitimate - it may not have been reported to the Central Bank yet.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

Notes to Editors

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aAyr Wellness Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Owner of Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers
GL
07:31aMydecine Innovations Group Announces MYCO-001 Seamless Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation Clinical Trial
GL
07:31aCrinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
07:31aDigihost Provides Mining Operation Results for August and Announces a 185% Increase in Year-Over-Year Monthly Bitcoin Production
GL
07:31aMarathon Gold Provides Valentine Gold Project Development Update
GL
07:31aPIASCIK : Named Among the Top 5 CPA Firms in North America
BU
07:31aAbeona Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:31aTOKENS COM : Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market
BU
07:31aTITAN MEDICAL : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Investor Conference
BU
07:31aRed White & Bloom Brands Receives Final Approval in Michigan to Move Forward with full Business Plan in the State
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets
3TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany
4Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
5UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

HOT NEWS