Central Bank of Kenya : ADDENDUM NO. 1

BANKI CENTRAL KUU YA BANK OF KENYA KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000,

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

ADDENDUM NO. 1

PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CBK POLICE HOUSING AT INDUSTRIAL AREA - NAIROBI FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA, TENDER NO. CBK-47-2020-2021

The above captioned tender was published on 18th January, 2021. In response to the clarifications sought, the Bank is hereby issuing Addendum No. 1 as follows:

No. Clarification Sought Response by the Bank

1 Submission of NCA certificate and license: Interested bidders are informed that A prospective tenderer pointed out that Tender No. CBK-47-2020-2021 is

there are new NCA regulations where inter published as a National Open Tender alia, foreign contractorscan only apply for and NOTInternational Open Tender. NCA certificate after award of the tender. Tenderers are therefore to meet the Requirements as provided in the tender document in order to be prequalified.

The Tender closing date remain on 4th February, 2021 at 10:30am.

All other terms and conditions of the tender remain the same. Addendum No. 1 forms part of the tender document.

ASST. DIRECTOR, HEAD OF PROCUREMENT 1st FEBRUARY, 2021