Central Bank of Kenya : TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF PERIMETER WALL AND GUARD HOUSE AT NYALI GUEST HOUSE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (RESERVED TO LOCAL CONTRACTOR WITH REGISTERED OFFICES WITHIN COASTAL REGION)

|
BANKI
|
|
KUU YA
|
CENTRAL
|
BANK OF
|
KENYA
|
KENYA
|
Haile Selassie Avenue
P. O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone: 2861000/2863000
Fax 340192/250783
Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
TENDER DOCUMENT
TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF PERIMETER WALL AND GUARD HOUSE AT NYALI GUEST HOUSE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (RESERVED TO LOCAL CONTRACTOR WITH REGISTERED OFFICES WITHIN COASTAL REGION)
TENDER NO. CBK/027/2020-2021
CLOSING DATE: 14TH OCTOBER, 2020 AT 10:30AM
1
GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT
In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:
-
Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
-
Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up-to to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to
Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the Instructions to Tenderers under Section II and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
-
Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tender will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the bid or not. Through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.
Checklist of Document forming Bid Document:
|
No.
|
Documents forming part of the bid
|
|
Tenderers
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks
|
1
|
The main sections of the tender document that includes:
|
|
|
i)
|
Section I - Invitation to Tender;
|
|
|
|
ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and
|
|
|
|
iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract
|
|
|
(This sections remain as they are in the tender document.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Copy of Certificate of Incorporation and CR 12
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least up-to the date of tender
|
|
|
opening
|
|
|
4
|
Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company
|
|
|
approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender
|
|
|
security should be in the format provided in the tender document
|
|
|
(Validity period is from the date of tender opening)
|
|
5
|
Copy of registration by National Construction Authority (NCA) as a
|
|
|
General Building Contractor in class 4 and above that is current
|
|
6
|
Documentary Proof of having registered office
|
within coastal region eg
|
|
|
valid trade license issued by counties within coastal region)
|
|
7
|
List of at least five clients with references (names and telephone of
|
|
|
contact persons)to which the company has done similar work (in
|
|
|
construction) each valued at KShs.2,000,000.00 and above in the last 5 year.
|
|
|
(MUST provide list of contract with Prices and copies of Completion
|
|
|
Certificates and or extracts of signed contracts with the employer).
|
|
8
|
List of at least five Qualified Technical Staff in the company relevant to
|
|
|
the building construction industry (e.g. building, electrical, plumbing
|
|
|
etc.) who will be actively involved in the project (MUST provide detailed
|
|
|
CV accompanied by relevant academic and professional certificates.
|
2
|
No.
|
Documents forming part of the bid
|
Tenderers
|
|
|
Remarks
|
9
|
List of at least five (5) key equipment owned or leased by the company
|
|
|
that will be used in the execution of the works (Key Equipment required:
|
|
|
Lorry/Pickup, Scaffolding, ladder, Blow Torches, Hoisting equipment
|
|
|
etc). Provide proof of logbook or lease agreement where applicable
|
|
10
|
Documentary evidence of liquid assets and/or availability of credit facilities
|
|
|
of a value of at least Kshs.2 million (Kenya Shillings two Million). (Attach
|
|
|
copies of certified bank statements for the last six months (March to August,
|
|
|
2020) OR letter of credit line from a financial institution registered by Central
|
|
|
Bank of Kenya. The documents so provided may be verified for
|
|
|
authenticity).
|
|
11
|
Signed copies of Financial Statement for the last two consecutive years
|
|
|
(within 2017 & 2019)
|
|
12
|
Financial proposal containing priced Bill of Quantities
|
|
|
(Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes)
|
|
13
|
Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender
|
|
|
document
|
|
14
|
Dully filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or
|
|
|
format provided in the tender document
|
|
15
|
Copy of complete Company profile.
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Duly filled and signed declaration form in the form provided in the tender
|
|
|
document
|
|
17
|
All pages of the bid document submitted by the tenderers should be
|
|
|
serialized
|
3
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAGE
|
|
SECTION I
|
INVITATION TO TENDER
|
…………………………..
|
5
|
SECTION II
|
INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS
|
…………………..
|
6
|
|
Appendix to Instructions to tenderers
|
…………………..
|
12
|
|
Evaluation Criteria …………………………………………...
|
13
|
SECTION III
|
CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………………………….
|
16
|
SECTION IV
|
APPENDIX TO CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………..
|
25
|
SECTION V
|
BILL OF QUANTITIES ….………………………………...
|
27
|
SECTION VI
|
STANDARD FORMS ……………………………….…….…..
|
79
|
|
6.1 FORM OF TENDER
|
………………………..….
|
80
|
|
6.2 CONTRACT AGREEMENT FORM ……………..
|
81
|
|
6.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS &
|
|
|
|
QUESTIONNAIRE FORM…………………...
|
83
|
|
6.4 TENDER SECURITY FORM …………………...…
|
87
|
|
6.5 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM ……..…….
|
88
|
|
6.6 LETTER ON NOTIFICATION OF AWARD …..…
|
89
|
|
6.7 FORM RB 1 ………………………….………….…..
|
90
|
|
6.8 DECLARATION FORM …………….……………..
|
91
4
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:34:01 UTC