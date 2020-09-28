Central Bank of Kenya : TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF PERIMETER WALL AND GUARD HOUSE AT NYALI GUEST HOUSE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (RESERVED TO LOCAL CONTRACTOR WITH REGISTERED OFFICES WITHIN COASTAL REGION)

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

Appendix to Instruction to

Checklist of Document forming Bid Document:

No. Documents forming part of the bid Tenderers

Remarks

1 The main sections of the tender document that includes:

i) Section I - Invitation to Tender;

ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and

iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract

(This sections remain as they are in the tender document.)

2 Copy of Certificate of Incorporation and CR 12

3 Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least up-to the date of tender

opening

4 Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company

approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender

security should be in the format provided in the tender document

(Validity period is from the date of tender opening)

5 Copy of registration by National Construction Authority (NCA) as a

General Building Contractor in class 4 and above that is current

6 Documentary Proof of having registered office within coastal region eg

valid trade license issued by counties within coastal region)

7 List of at least five clients with references (names and telephone of

contact persons)to which the company has done similar work (in

construction) each valued at KShs.2,000,000.00 and above in the last 5 year.

(MUST provide list of contract with Prices and copies of Completion

Certificates and or extracts of signed contracts with the employer).

8 List of at least five Qualified Technical Staff in the company relevant to

the building construction industry (e.g. building, electrical, plumbing

etc.) who will be actively involved in the project (MUST provide detailed