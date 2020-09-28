Log in
Central Bank of Kenya : TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF PERIMETER WALL AND GUARD HOUSE AT NYALI GUEST HOUSE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (RESERVED TO LOCAL CONTRACTOR WITH REGISTERED OFFICES WITHIN COASTAL REGION)

09/28/2020 | 01:35am EDT

BANKI

KUU YA

CENTRAL

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P. O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Fax 340192/250783

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

TENDER DOCUMENT

TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF PERIMETER WALL AND GUARD HOUSE AT NYALI GUEST HOUSE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (RESERVED TO LOCAL CONTRACTOR WITH REGISTERED OFFICES WITHIN COASTAL REGION)

TENDER NO. CBK/027/2020-2021

CLOSING DATE: 14TH OCTOBER, 2020 AT 10:30AM

1

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

  1. Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
  2. Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up-to to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to
    Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the Instructions to Tenderers under Section II and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
  3. Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tender will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the bid or not. Through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.

Checklist of Document forming Bid Document:

No.

Documents forming part of the bid

Tenderers

Remarks

1

The main sections of the tender document that includes:

i)

Section I - Invitation to Tender;

ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and

iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract

(This sections remain as they are in the tender document.)

2

Copy of Certificate of Incorporation and CR 12

3

Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least up-to the date of tender

opening

4

Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company

approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender

security should be in the format provided in the tender document

(Validity period is from the date of tender opening)

5

Copy of registration by National Construction Authority (NCA) as a

General Building Contractor in class 4 and above that is current

6

Documentary Proof of having registered office

within coastal region eg

valid trade license issued by counties within coastal region)

7

List of at least five clients with references (names and telephone of

contact persons)to which the company has done similar work (in

construction) each valued at KShs.2,000,000.00 and above in the last 5 year.

(MUST provide list of contract with Prices and copies of Completion

Certificates and or extracts of signed contracts with the employer).

8

List of at least five Qualified Technical Staff in the company relevant to

the building construction industry (e.g. building, electrical, plumbing

etc.) who will be actively involved in the project (MUST provide detailed

CV accompanied by relevant academic and professional certificates.

2

No.

Documents forming part of the bid

Tenderers

Remarks

9

List of at least five (5) key equipment owned or leased by the company

that will be used in the execution of the works (Key Equipment required:

Lorry/Pickup, Scaffolding, ladder, Blow Torches, Hoisting equipment

etc). Provide proof of logbook or lease agreement where applicable

10

Documentary evidence of liquid assets and/or availability of credit facilities

of a value of at least Kshs.2 million (Kenya Shillings two Million). (Attach

copies of certified bank statements for the last six months (March to August,

2020) OR letter of credit line from a financial institution registered by Central

Bank of Kenya. The documents so provided may be verified for

authenticity).

11

Signed copies of Financial Statement for the last two consecutive years

(within 2017 & 2019)

12

Financial proposal containing priced Bill of Quantities

(Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes)

13

Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender

document

14

Dully filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or

format provided in the tender document

15

Copy of complete Company profile.

16

Duly filled and signed declaration form in the form provided in the tender

document

17

All pages of the bid document submitted by the tenderers should be

serialized

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

SECTION I

INVITATION TO TENDER

…………………………..

5

SECTION II

INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS

…………………..

6

Appendix to Instructions to tenderers

…………………..

12

Evaluation Criteria …………………………………………...

13

SECTION III

CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………………………….

16

SECTION IV

APPENDIX TO CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………..

25

SECTION V

BILL OF QUANTITIES ….………………………………...

27

SECTION VI

STANDARD FORMS ……………………………….…….…..

79

6.1 FORM OF TENDER

………………………..….

80

6.2 CONTRACT AGREEMENT FORM ……………..

81

6.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS &

QUESTIONNAIRE FORM…………………...

83

6.4 TENDER SECURITY FORM …………………...…

87

6.5 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM ……..…….

88

6.6 LETTER ON NOTIFICATION OF AWARD …..…

89

6.7 FORM RB 1 ………………………….………….…..

90

6.8 DECLARATION FORM …………….……………..

91

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
