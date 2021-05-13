Central Bank of Kenya : ADDENDUM NO. 3 TENDER FOR PROVISION OF EXTERNAL AUDIT SERVICES TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR THE 2021 SURVEY DATA COLLECTION ACTIVITY

BANKI CENTRAL KUU YA BANK OF KENYA KENYA

ADDENDUM NO. 3

TENDER FOR PROVISION OF EXTERNAL AUDIT SERVICES TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR THE 2021 SURVEY DATA COLLECTION ACTIVITY (TENDER NUMBER CBK/077/2020-2021).

The addendum is made to offer clarification sought by prospective bidders and therefore forms part of the Tender Document already advertised and is issued in line with Section 75 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

No Clarification Sought Response 1 Clarify on the scope of the assignment, The audit exercise involves auditing the Activity financial particularly on whether the services will involve statements/ payments in accordance with the International an Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP) within the Standards of Auditing (ISA). The scope entails auditing the framework of International Standards on Related payment of Research Assistants and Supervisors allowances Services (ISRS) 4400, an audit of the Activity during the survey data collection/ fieldwork scheduled for 90 financial statements in accordance with the days. The indicators include: enumerators list, progress reports International Standards on Auditing (ISA) or and payment schedule. The audit exercise will involve review both. If AUP, please advise if CBK or the donor of transactions processed in that specific account and may be has laid donor procedures to be performed by the some documentations on other approvals supporting auditor transactions passed. 2 The audit is limited to the payment of Research Assistants and Supervisors allowances, whose payment will be made directly On page 22 item 10, you require institution with to their bank accounts through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). The audit will cross check the budgeted amounts experience in auditing institutions with against actual expenditures and work done. We do not envisage integrated information systems for core banking IT systems audit on this assignment but a walkthrough for accounting and reporting system. Please clarify payments made for the research assistant are fully documented, on whether there will be an element of auditing supported and approvals were obtained as usual. information systems Tender closing/opening date remains Tuesday 18th May 2021 at 10.30am

All other terms and conditions of the Document remain the same.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF PROCUREMENT FUNCTION GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT

13th May, 2021