Central Bank of Kenya : ADDENDUM NO. 3 TENDER FOR PROVISION OF EXTERNAL AUDIT SERVICES TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR THE 2021 SURVEY DATA COLLECTION ACTIVITY

05/13/2021 | 09:28am EDT
BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000,

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

ADDENDUM NO. 3

TENDER FOR PROVISION OF EXTERNAL AUDIT SERVICES TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR THE 2021 SURVEY DATA COLLECTION ACTIVITY (TENDER NUMBER CBK/077/2020-2021).

The addendum is made to offer clarification sought by prospective bidders and therefore forms part of the Tender Document already advertised and is issued in line with Section 75 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

No

Clarification Sought

Response

1

Clarify on the scope of the assignment,

The audit exercise involves auditing the Activity financial

particularly on whether the services will involve

statements/ payments in accordance with the International

an Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP) within the

Standards of Auditing (ISA). The scope entails auditing the

framework of International Standards on Related

payment of Research Assistants and Supervisors allowances

Services (ISRS) 4400, an audit of the Activity

during the survey data collection/ fieldwork scheduled for 90

financial statements in accordance with the

days. The indicators include: enumerators list, progress reports

International Standards on Auditing (ISA) or

and payment schedule. The audit exercise will involve review

both. If AUP, please advise if CBK or the donor

of transactions processed in that specific account and may be

has laid donor procedures to be performed by the

some documentations on other approvals supporting

auditor

transactions passed.

2

The audit is limited to the payment of Research Assistants and

Supervisors allowances, whose payment will be made directly

On page 22 item 10, you require institution with

to their bank accounts through Real Time Gross Settlement

(RTGS). The audit will cross check the budgeted amounts

experience in auditing institutions with

against actual expenditures and work done. We do not envisage

integrated information systems for core banking

IT systems audit on this assignment but a walkthrough for

accounting and reporting system. Please clarify

payments made for the research assistant are fully documented,

on whether there will be an element of auditing

supported and approvals were obtained as usual.

information systems

Tender closing/opening date remains Tuesday 18th May 2021

at 10.30am

All other terms and conditions of the Document remain the same.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF PROCUREMENT FUNCTION GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT

13th May, 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS