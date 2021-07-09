Central Bank of Kenya : RESTRICTED TENDER FOR PROVISION OF TRIPWIRE SYSTEM LICENSE RENEWAL, SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

|
BANKI
CENTRAL
KUU YA
BANK OF
KENYA
KENYA
Haile Selassie Avenue
P. O. Box 60000 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone 2860000 Telex 22324
Fax 310604/340192
TENDER DOCUMENT
RESTRICTED TENDER FOR PROVISION OF TRIPWIRE SYSTEM LICENSE RENEWAL, SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS
TENDER NO. CBK/004/2021-2022
CLOSING DATE: 16th July, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M.
PAGE
SECTION I
INVITATION TO TENDER
3
Guidelines in Preparation of bid documents
4
SECTION II
INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS
7
Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers
18
SECTION III
GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT
23
SECTION IV
SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT
28
SECTION V
SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS/PRICES
30
SECTION VI
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
31
Scope of Services
SECTION VII
STANDARD FORMS
34
7.1
FORM OF TENDER
35
7.2
CONTRACT FORM
36
7.3
CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS QUESTIONNAIRES FORMS
37
7.4
FORM OF TENDER SECURITY
42
7.5
PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM
43
7.6
LETTER OF AWARD
44
7.7
FORM RB1
45
7.8
DECLARATION FORM
46
SECTION I: INVITATION FOR TENDERS
The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from eligible service providers for provision of Tripwire System license renewal, support and maintenance to the central bank of Kenya for a period of three years. (Tender Ref. No. CBK 004/2021- 2021)
Interested eligible candidates may obtain further information and inspect tender documents at the office of the Director, General Services Department, on 5th Floor of
Central Bank of Kenya Headquarters Building on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi during normal working hours.
A complete set of tender document containing detailed information has been emailed to shortlisted partners and may also be obtained from Central Bank of Kenya, Head Office, along Haile Selassie Avenue, General Services Department on 5th Floor upon payment of Non-refundable fee of KShs.1,000 in cash or Bankers Cheque payable to Central Bank of Kenya OR downloaded from the PPIP website: www.tenders.go.keOR Central Bank of Kenya website: www.centralbank.go.kefor free. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to sign a tender register at Procurement Division on 5th Floor CBK Building or email their contact address using the email: supplies@centralbank.go.kebefore the tender closing date.
Prices quoted should be net inclusive of all taxes, must be in Kenya Shillings and shall remain valid for 120 days from the closing date of the tender.
-
Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the proposal.
Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building along Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi before 16th July, 2021 at 10:30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter i.e. 16th July, 2021 at 10.30 am in the presence of the Candidates or their representatives who choose to attend the opening at the MICR Conference Room on Mezzanine floor of the CBK Building.
DIRECTOR,
GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT
In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:
Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tenders will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids even before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the tender or not. Reading through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the documents, technical and financial capacityrequired to qualify for this tender.
Checklist of Document Required to Form the Bid Document:
No.
Documents forming part of the bid
Remarks
1
The main sections of the tender document that includes:
This section remain
i) Section I - Invitation to Tender;
as they are in the
ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and
tender
iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract
document
and should
2
Certified copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business
Registration Certificate as per the tender requirements
3
Valid copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least
upto the date of tender opening
4
Provide Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 valid for 150
days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to
automatic rejection of the proposal.
5
Financial proposal containing priced schedules
Prices to be quoted
inclusive
taxes
6
Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format
provided in the tender document
7
Dully filled and signed Confidential Business
Questionnaire in the form or format provided in the
|
8
Copy of Company profile. This should include:
i). List of technical personnel with copies of testimonials
|
|
documents e.g LPOs and Contracts.
|
|
9
|
provided in the tender document
10 TENDER DOCUMENT TO BE SERIALIZED FROM PAGE ONE UPTO THE LAST INCLUDING ATTACHMENTS/APPENDIXES
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
